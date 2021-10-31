International
The need for stronger international cooperation in the midst of the climate crisis, says Prime Minister Lee at the G20 summit
First, there should be stronger international cooperation on sustainability initiatives, noted Mr. Lee.
Singapore, for example, is working to establish regional energy networks with its neighbors in the form of the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Energy Integration Project, he said.
There is a lot of room to unlock great and mutually beneficial economic opportunities as we push for decarbonisation and sustainability, he said.
Internationally, we must also continue to work together. “To address the challenges in carbon credit markets around the world, to improve their environmental integrity and to increase green opportunities and to manage potential cross-border spreads of carbon prices and appropriate measures taken by individual countries.” , he added.
In addition, there is a need to increase sustainable funding, Mr. Lee said.
It will become increasingly important for Asia and many other emerging economies to unlock private financing. To that end, we need to implement a consistent set of global standards for intelligence and reporting, he said.
We need to develop compatible taxonomies for green and transition activities; and improve the quality, availability and accessibility of data.
And as an international financial hub, Singapore is committed to supporting the development of sustainable financial capabilities, mobilizing private capital through innovative sustainable financing solutions; and through catalyzing climate-resistant investment strategies, he explained.
This is also an urgent need to utilize technology, Mr Lee said.
This will smooth our low-carbon transition, making emission reductions more affordable and sustainable in the long run, he said.
For our part, Singapore is quadrupling domestic solar energy production (from 2020 levels) by 2025. We are also actively studying and investing in advanced low carbon solutions such as capture, use and storage technologies. carbon and hydrogen.
He also noted that climate leadership at the G20 is much needed at this crucial time and Singapore is committed to doing its part.
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT ADDRESS
Speaking at the third session of the summit, which was on sustainable development later in the day, Mr. Lee also touched on the need to mobilize collective action to achieve sustainable development in a balanced and integrated way for all.
This includes giving equal importance to economic development, environmental protection and social inclusion, which are the three pillars of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he noted.
The 2030 Agenda was adopted by all member states of the United Nations (UN) in 2015. According to the UN, it provides a common plan for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, both now and in the future. At its core are 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Regarding education, Mr. Lee described it as a prerequisite for sustainable growth and development.
We must continue efforts to improve access to education for all groups, he said.
Second, we need to bridge the digital divide. The pandemic has underscored the importance of digitalization, but has also widened the gap between rich and non-rich.
As such, for recovery to be sustainable, it is necessary to empower people and improve lives through innovation and digital technologies, he added.
Even before the pandemic, progress was already very slow in most SDGs that Mr. noted. Lee. And the pandemic has pushed things further, he added.
We look forward to the active role of the G20 in fostering global action and realizing synergies between the G20 priorities and the 2030 Agenda, Lee added.
Mr. Lee is in Rome for a working visit from October 28 to November 1 to attend the summit at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
He is taking part in G20 discussions, as well as in bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries on the sidelines of the Summit.
Singapore, though not a member of the G20, is an invited guest country of Italy, which holds the G20 presidency this year.
