G20 leaders renew renewed commitment to limiting global warming





Leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies agreed to hold the 1.5-degree target for global warming on the final day of their two-day summit in Rome, which sought to bridge divisions over how best to reduce carbon emissions before COP26.

By Susy Hodges The communiqué issued at the end of the Rome summit said the G20 countries promised to step up their efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This is the key level that scientists have said is needed to avoid new catastrophic climate patterns. But observers said the communiqué contained few concrete actions to limit those carbon emissions. Overcoming divisions The leaders were attending their first personal G20 summit since the Covid-19 pandemic, and their agenda included not only climate change but also international economic recovery, Covid-19 vaccines and rising energy prices. In his opening speech at the summit, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said governments must work together to meet the daunting challenges facing our world, warning that going alone is not an option. The G20 Group consists of 19 countries and the European Union, and together they account for 80 percent of the world’s carbon or greenhouse gas emissions. Vaccines for developing countries On the first day of their summit, G20 leaders agreed to supply more Covid vaccines to the poorest countries with a commitment to vaccinate 70 percent of the world’s population against Covid-19 by mid-2022. Ahead of the summit, activists had called on G20 countries to end the global vaccine inequality scandal, noting that less than 10 percent of the population in the poorest countries had been vaccinated so far. They called on richer countries to stop collecting vaccines and help ensure that the UN target of vaccinating 40 percent of the population in poor and low-middle-income countries is fully met. of this year. Corporate tax floor The summit also saw agreement on a 15 percent global minimum tax rate aimed at stopping big business from hiding profits in tax havens. The G20 summit came shortly before the opening of the crucial UN conference on climate change COP26 on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. The COP26 conference is seen by many scientists as a last resort to secure a deal to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

