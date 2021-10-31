The G-20 agrees on climate goals around the limits of global warming

G20 Leaders Summit ended Sunday with a deal on the climate that commits its member states to complete coal financing by the end of the year and aim to curb global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

But the final communiqué had no strong promises and failed to set a final date for the actual use of coal. It made no commitment to improve issues such as climate financing, paving the way for difficult negotiations at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which begins in honestly on monday.

In the final statement, the world’s 20 largest economies said they would “accelerate our actions” to reach zero net emissions by or around the middle of the century. Leaders for the first time formally acknowledged that its members’ emission reduction plans, known as National Defined Contributions (NDCs), needed to be strengthened during this decade to put them on track to zero to zero. the year 2050.

They said they acknowledged that “G20 members can make a significant contribution to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions” and vowed to “take further action this decade” to increase “where necessary” their promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. emissions for 2030.

The current contributions of some countries do not put them on track to achieve their net zero targets for the middle of the century, some analyzes have shown. Scientists say the world should halve emissions during this decade have any chance of reaching net zero by 2050 and curbing global warming to around 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“We acknowledge that the effects of climate change at 1.5 ° C are much lower than at 2 ° C,” the statement said. “Keeping the temperature 1.5 ° C within possibilities will require meaningful and effective action and commitment from all countries, taking into account different approaches, through the development of clear national paths that align long-term ambitions with short- and medium-term goals, and with international ones. cooperation and support, including finance and technology, sustainable and responsible consumption and production as critical enablers, in the context of sustainable development.

The G20 agreement reaffirmed the commitment of rich countries to transfer $ 100 billion a year in climate financing to the Global South, an existing agreement that has not been met. A recent report from the COP26 presidency showed that the world would not meet this target by 2023. It will also agree to mobilize money from financial institutions, especially development banks, to fill the gap and fund a recovery. global green.

Mohamed Adow, director of the Power Shift Africa climate energy research institute, said the message from the G20 was “weak”.

“This weak G20 statement is what happens when developing countries facing the full force of the climate crisis shut themselves out of the room. “The world ‘s largest economies have failed miserably to put climate change at the top of the agenda ahead of COP26 in Glasgow,” Adow said.

China, Russia and Australia are among the opponents of the coal outage

It also includes recognizing for the first time the “significant contribution” of methane emissions to climate change and the need to reduce it. The US and EU are leading the Global Methane Oath, which more than 60 countries have signed, agreeing to reduce methane emissions by 30% over this decade.

“We recognize that methane emissions represent a significant contribution to climate change and recognize, given national circumstances, that reducing it may be one of the fastest, most cost-effective and cost-effective ways to limit change.” “of climate change and its effects,” the statement said. read.

Methane emissions come mainly from infrastructure derived from fossil fuels as well as livestock. Australia has said it will not sign on to the promise. Other major methane emitters, including Indonesia, have signed up.

Some large coal producers or consumers showed resistance to climate language in the G20 draft communiqué on decarbonisation, especially on coal use, Bas Eickhout, a member of the European Union parliament close to the talks, told CNN.

Japan led a group of countries to the G-7 summit in June to soften the language around decarbonisation energy systems, and the country – along with China, India, Australia and Russia – wants to ensure that the language in the current G20 communiqué does not include the firm commitments, said Eickhout, who is a member of the EU Parliament delegation to the forthcoming COP26 talks.

Eickhout said Japan was insisting that the communiqué says energy systems should be decarbonised “overwhelmingly” by the 2030s, rather than making it a clear commitment. It has the support of China and India, the world’s largest coal consumers; Australia, the world’s largest exporter of coal in value; as well as Russia, another major exporter and consumer.

Russia was resisting setting a deadline for funding coal projects abroad, a pledge Chinese President Xi Jinping made in September at the UN General Assembly, Eickhout said, but added that Russia was showing room. For compromise.At a press conference at the G20 in Rome, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there was “quite a large group of nations that are – have similar concerns about this” when asked about a specific language related to coal.

“Well, those issues have been resolved, through sherpas and through communications,” he said.

“So we’ll see what happens the next day.”

This resistance from Australia was especially noticed by Jennifer Morgan, CEO of Greenpeace International.

“If the G20 was a dress test for COP26, then world leaders changed their lines,” Morgan said in a statement. “Their communication was weak, without ambition and vision, and they simply failed to fulfill the moment. Now they move to Glasgow where there is still a chance to seize a historic opportunity, but countries like Australia and Saudi Arabia need to be marginalized, while rich countries need to finally realize that the key to unlocking COP26 is trust. “

CNN has contacted officials in China, Japan, Australia and Russia for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

© & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.