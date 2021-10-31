Australia reopens international borders for first time in pandemic | tidings





MELBOURNE / SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia eased its international border restrictions on Monday for the first time in a pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated audience to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional hugs at Sydney Airport. After 18 months of some of the world’s toughest coronavirus border policies barring citizens from returning to the country and removing it, unless an exception is made, millions of Australians in Victoria, New South Wales and Canberra are now free to travel. A flight from the Los Angeles-based Qantas Airways flag carrier landed in Sydney at 6 a.m., said Australia’s largest airline, the first in a month to allow Australians vaccinated with COVID-19 to get off a plane without being quarantined. International passengers also arrived in Sydney via Singapore Airlines early Monday. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Monday that the travel changes will immediately help the economy. “It’s a day of celebration – the fact that Australians can move more freely in and out of our country without a home quarantine if they are double-vaccinated,” Frydenberg said. Television and social media footage showed tearful family reunions, with strict travel rules that previously barred many people from attending important events, including weddings and funerals. The easing of travel rules is linked to rising vaccination rates for more than 80% of people aged 16 and over in Australia’s two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, as well as the capital’s territory. fully vaccinated. Australians and permanent residents living abroad can now return, with foreign ministry figures showing that some 47,000 people hope to do so. Most tourists – even those who have been vaccinated – will have to wait to come to Australia, although vaccinated tourists from New Zealand will be allowed in from Monday. Unvaccinated passengers will still face quarantine restrictions and all passengers need proof of a COVID-19 negative test before boarding the aircraft. The change in travel rules, however, is not uniform across Australia, as the states and territories of the country have different vaccination rates and health policies. Australia closed its borders at the start of the pandemic and allowed only a limited number of citizens and permanent residents to return from abroad, subject to an exemption and a mandatory 14-day quarantine period at a hotel at their own expense. But as it shifted a COVID-zero pandemic management strategy toward life with the virus through extensive vaccinations, the frontiers are gradually reopening. While the Delta outbreak kept Sydney and Melbourne in blockades for months until late, Australia’s COVID-19 cases remain much lower than many comparable countries, with just over 170,500 infections and 1,735 deaths. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Robert Birsel and Daniel Wallis)

