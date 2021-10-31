Police sheltering Montreal Super Sexe strip club destroyed in suspected arson





The building that housed Montreal’s famous club, Super Sexe, has been destroyed by a huge fire that police say is suspected of being criminal. Firefighters were called to Saint-Catherine Street near the Robert-Bourassa intersection late Saturday around 11pm to put out the fire at one of Montreal’s oldest strip clubs that has been abandoned in recent years. Authorities say the building was empty and no injuries were reported. Neighboring buildings were evacuated for precautionary measures. According to Montreal Department of Fire Chief of Operations William Murray, about 105 firefighters were on the scene and 31 fire trucks were called to the scene. Firefighters spent more than twelve hours extinguishing the fire. READ MORE: The Montreals Club Super Sex Sign will soon be removed Police Spokesman Konst. Raphael Bergeron told Global News that the investigation into the cause of the fire has been transferred to the arson unit. The story goes down the ad Officials say the damage to the historic building is huge. “It’s a real tragedy that the mark burned,” said Alexandra Tigchelaar, who worked at Super Sexe, among other strip clubs, in the 1990s and is now a doctoral student whose research focuses on sex. “There were many opportunities to remove the table and save it,” Tigchelaar said. “What has been lost in this space is the decades-long history of working-class women in this city.” The head of the Downtown Montreal Business Development Corporation, Glenn Castanheira, told Global News that he is furious and believes the building owners let him down. He says teams have been known to occupy space since the club closed. “It has been months since we alerted authorities to abandoned buildings,” Castanheira wrote in a Twitter post. Furious for months we have been sounding the alarm to the authorities to force the maintenance of buildings left abandoned by speculators. It is unacceptable for this practice to be tolerated in the largest commercial artery in the country. History repeats itself https://t.co/SA0zLTM6Iz – Glenn Castanheira (@CastanheiraG) October 31, 2021 The story goes down the ad “The first thing that came to my mind was ‘I said that,'” Castanheira said. He said he wants to see regulations requiring owners to maintain their buildings. “Write down my words, there will be a considerable bidding war to buy it [property] and redevelop it. It is now the main real estate in the heart of downtown in a newly renovated Saint-Catherine. Club Super Sexe opened in 1978 and closed in 2017. Its outdoor neon signals, which has long been considered an icon, remained. Global News interviewed one of the building owners four years ago who said the space would be occupied within a few months and the sign would be removed soon. –With files from Dan Spector, Global News















2:15

The iconic sign in downtown Montreal could be destroyed





The iconic sign in downtown Montreal could be demolished on June 7, 2017



