International
How shaving half a degree away from global warming targets can reduce the effects of climate change
Our planet is changing. So is our journalism. This story is part of a CBC News initiative titled “Our changing planetTo show and explain the effects of climate change and what is being done about it.
Maintaining a 1.5 C limit for global warming “within reach” is one of the main goals of Ongoing United Nations Climate Conference, COP26. This is the lowest target of the two objectives of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. But why are there two objectives? What is the difference between them in terms of impacts? Are both achievable? Here’s a closer look.
What are the official objectives for limiting global warming?
Article 2.1.aof the Paris Agreement names a key goal as: “Keeping global average temperature rise below 2 C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit temperature rise to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels, acknowledging that this would significantly reduce risks and the impacts of climate change ”.
One of the main goals of COP26, which opens on October 31 in Glasgow, is to “Provide zero global net by mid-century and keep 1.5 degrees within reach. “
Net zero means we areby not adding anymoregreenhouse gases that block heat in the atmosphere. Some greenhouse gases may still be emitted, but they will be “canceled out” by removing an equivalent amount of greenhouse gases. (This is very similar to carbon neutrality, but involves more than just CO2.)
So far, the world has warmed 1.1 C above pre-industrial temperatures, report the United Nations.
The Conference of the Parties (COP), as it is known, meets annually and is the global decision-making body established to implementUnited Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, adopted in the early 1990s and subsequent climate agreements.
Why are there two objectives in the Paris Agreement?
UN negotiations had seen a 2 C target for a long time. But in 2010, there was an agreement to review by 2015 whether science suggested that this goal should be strengthened. This included considering a 1.5 C goal, which was requested by several groups representing developing countries. Among them was the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), which represents many vulnerable countries in UN climate negotiations.
“That process concluded that the globally agreed goal of two degrees as a kind of handrail was not safe for the most vulnerable,” said Frances Fuller, mitigation and science adviser for AOSIS.
The group and its colleagues worked hard during the Paris negotiations and eventually the 1.5 C target was added as one to work towards a longer term.
What is the difference between the climatic influences of 1.5 C and 2 C?
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)published a special report looking at the difference between 1.5 C and 2 C of heatin 2018.
Compared to 1.5 C of heat, an additional half degree of heat would lead to more intense and frequent heat extremes, heavy rainfall and drought, the report said.
“Every part of global warming matters and makes things worse,” said Kirsten Zickfeld, a professor of climate science at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, BC, who was one of the report’s lead authors.
In some cases, this deterioration is proportional to the amount of heat.
But in other cases, it is not. Reaction types amplify the effects more and more as the temperature rises. This is the case of the loss of sea ice in the Arctic. Melting white ice exposes water, which is darker and absorbs more heat, causing sea ice to melt faster, exposing more water and so on.
This is one of the reasons that Canada, and especially its Arctic region, is warming much faster than the world average and will continue to do so.
“If we talk about heating 1.5 degrees [on average globally], could actually mean five degrees Celsius in some regions of the Arctic, “said Zickfeld. Meanwhile, an average of 2 C of global warming could translate to 7 C of heat in parts of the Arctic.
Scientists are also concerned about turning points or thresholds leading to irreversible processes, such as the melting of Greenland or East Antarctic ice sheets.
Zickfeld said the specific turning point is estimated to be about 2 C of heat.
“The chance that we will activate any of these turning points at 1.5 is less than at two degrees,” she said.
“Staying below 1.5 degrees is the only opportunity we have to avoid these turning points and stabilize our world again.”
Listen from # COP26 The ombudsman, Sir David Attenborough, on why every part of a degree matters # TogetherFor ourPlanet | #Climate action
What can change mean for people?
The report showed that a half-degree change in global temperature could make a dramatic difference in the number of people exposed to risks to their health, safety and livelihoods.
“The global population exposed to increased water scarcity would be 50 percent less below 1.5 C than 2 C,” Zickfeld said.
Similarly, impacts on yields of maize, rice, wheat and marine fisheries are not proportional to the amount of heat with serious consequences for food security.
“Several hundred million fewer people will be exposed to climate-related risks by 2050 and will be vulnerable to poverty if we limit heating to 1.5 compared to 2 C,” Zickfeld said.
By 2100, sea level will be 10 centimeters higher with 2 C heat than with 1.5 C. Although this does not sound like much, it exposes an additional 10 million people to the risks of deadly floods and harmful growth sea level.
Fuller said the change is appalling for many of the countries AOSIS represents.
Above 1.5 C, sea level rise will “swallow whole nations,” she said. “We can not give up target 1.5 and go beyond that would be to accept the destruction of our communities, our livelihoods, our nations, our culture.”
If residents of such countries are forced to flee, the losses go beyond health, safety and economic losses, Fuller said. “You have lost your national identity, you have lost your country,” she said. “This is not something we are willing to accept.”
What can happen to other living things on Earth?
Local extinctions of plants, animals, insects and coral reefs are expected to increase much more by 2 C of heat compared to 1.5 C, with the upper limit likely to lead to the imminent extinction of coral reefs.
Fuller said the destruction of coral reefs and other coastal ecosystems would also have major impacts on humans.
“Tourism is almost entirely dependent on our coastal ecosystems,” she said. “And with that kind of sea level rise, that would mean the destruction of entire economies.”
What does ‘keep 1.5 C within range’ mean?
IPCC modeling shows all the simple paths that keep heat below 1.5 C require the world to reduce emissions to 45 percent below 2010 levels by 2030 and reach net zero around 2050.
Fuller said this means that action and short-term goals in the next 10 years are “really, really important” to ensure the world does not exceed 1.5 C.
Currently, countries’ promises for 2030 are on track to 2.6 C or 2.7 C, while promises to reach net zero, mainly by 2050. would reduce it to 2.2 C of heat if fully applied.
Is this possible?
Zickfeld believes so. “We know what we need to do and we have the technological and economic tools to do it,” she said. “We can do it if political leaders really grow and the global community is committed to achieving that.”
Fuller said she goes to COP26 with “cautious optimism”.
“I think there is a lot of momentum at the moment to make a transformative change,” she said. “However, we need to see more.”
