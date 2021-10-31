Sydney News: Hundreds of Australians Return Down to Sydney as International Travel Restrictions Lifted

Here’s what you need to know this morning.

Resumes international travel

Fully vaccinated Australians can travel overseas from today without exception and those in other countries can finally return home.

Removing health orders after more than 20 months of closed borders due to COVID-19 also means lifting quarantine rules.

Instead, those flying in or out of Australia will now be required to show proof of their vaccination status and undergo pre-flight COVID testing.

To qualify as fully vaccinated, according to the Federal Department of Health, people must have had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine approved or recognized by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Currently this includes: AstraZeneca Vaxzevria, AstraZeneca Covishield, Pfizer / Biontech Comirnaty, Moderna Spikevax, Sinovac Coronavac and Janssen-Cilag COVID vaccine.

The new rules also apply to international students and tourists.

Fourteen international flights are expected to arrive at Sydney Airport today.

Berejiklian back in the witness box

The ICAC hearing continues today with the return of Ms. Berejiklian for a second day. ( Supplied: ICAC )

Former Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian is back in the witness box today in the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) investigation.

It will be Ms. Berejiklian’s second day on the grill on Friday, where she was shown a series of wiretapped phone calls between her and her ex-secret boyfriend, embarrassed MP Daryl Maguire.

Phone tapping, text messages and emails revealed that she gave Mr. Maguire multimillion-dollar financial guarantees for his Wagga Wagga electorate.

In a phone call, she boasted that she had provided him with $ 170 million for hospitals in five minutes.

Ms. Berejiklian denied any wrongdoing, as maintaining her relationship with Maguire was not so serious as to be revealed and that she had not given him special treatment.

The investigation is examining whether she violated public trust or turned a blind eye to corrupt behavior during her secret relationship with Maguire, which began in 2015.

It is also examining whether she has violated the ministerial code of conduct by not reporting the relationship.

Booster injections in state clinics

The vaccination center at Macquarie Fields is among the clinics that offer boosters for qualified people. ( AAP: Dan Himbrechts )

As of today, COVID-19 booster vaccines are available from state clinics for qualified persons.

Pfizer is the only vaccine offered, but NSW Health said it could be used regardless of what vaccine people had received as the first or second dose.

They also said the third dose was important for strengthening protection against the COVID-19 virus, including the Delta variant.

At this stage, only those aged 18 and over qualify and they must have taken the second dose at least six months in advance.

Mass vaccination centers in Sydney Olympic Park and Macquarie Fields in southwest Sydney are among the participating clinics.

General practitioners and pharmacies can also administer booster doses to qualified people.

Yesterday, 87.7 percent of over-16s were fully vaccinated in NSW and 93.5 percent had received at least one dose.

Regional travel is back

The trip to the NSW region was delayed by two weeks to date. ( Supplied: Visit NSW )

Residents vaccinated by Sydneysider are now able to travel anywhere in New South Wales.

Today’s reopening was delayed twice due to regional vaccination rates remaining behind Sydney.

NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said vaccination rates have improved in the last two weeks.

“But even in some of those areas in the NSW region where there are lower rates, they are still much higher than other countries in the country, so we have a lot of confidence,” Mr Perrottet said.

“I know it was an unpopular decision to delay the regional trip by two weeks, but it was the right decision, it all has to do with securing trust.”

NSW local government remains concerned about unclear vaccination rates in some regional areas.

In the western state center in Orange, more than 91 percent of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated.

However, in the northern state in Byron Shire, only 63 percent are doubled.

The fatal boat accident is being investigated

Specialized officers from the Maritime Area Command are investigating what caused the boat to capsize. ( ABC News )

Investigations are ongoing into a fatal boat accident off the south coast of NSW that left a 37-year-old dead and three in critical condition.

Seven men were rescued from a boat that had capsized near Waniora point in Bulli after emergency services were called around 10:20 a.m. yesterday.

Some of the men swam to safety, but others were caught under the boat and left unconscious.

They were picked up by surf rescuers performing CPR, but one man could not be resurrected.

A surfer who had been aboard the boat to help got chemical burns on his face.

NSW police said the boat captain was being interviewed as part of an investigation conducted by specialist officers from the Maritime Area Command.

Two men remain in critical condition in Sydney and Wollongong hospitals, and one has improved to a stable condition but remains in the intensive care unit.