Iran: Biden says US ‘continues to suffer’ from Trump decision to pull out of nuclear deal

“We are continuing to suffer from the very bad decisions that President Trump made to withdraw from the JCPOA,” Biden told reporters at a G20 news conference in Rome, using the acronym for the official name of the nuclear deal. Comprehensive Joint Action.
The Iran nuclear deal was abandoned by the US under the Trump administration, and talks to revive the Vienna deal were suspended in late June after six rounds between Iran, China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and – indirectly – the United States. United. The Biden administration has vowed to re-enter the deal, but the President’s negotiators have faced tough talks and decisions on how to do so. At the same time, Iran resumed uranium enrichment after the Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the deal and became more militant in the Middle East as the new hardline leadership came to power and Iran-backed militias continue to hit American troops.
Biden held a meeting with three of the leaders of the nations that are parties to that agreement – German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – on Saturday at the G20. The leaders later said they were “convinced that it is possible to quickly reach and implement a full-fledged agreement” on Iran’s nuclear deal.
The meeting came two days after the US imposed new sanctions on Iran over its drone program and less than a week after Tehran announced it would return to nuclear talks in Vienna after a four-month hiatus.
US officials are very skeptical that the renewed talks on how to deal with Iran’s nuclear program will yield the desired results and are actively discussing the imposition of sanctions on Tehran.
Sources in Washington told CNN that there is an ongoing debate within the Biden administration over how to proceed and how to increase pressure on Iran, with some sources believing that the US and its allies are now more willing to impose Iran a higher cost for failure. to reach an agreement if Tehran continues to take actions that are not in line with the 2015 nuclear deal and bring it closer to developing a nuclear weapon.
U.S. officials have previously indicated they want the U.S. to return to the negotiating table in late November. But negotiators selected by Iran’s new hardline leadership openly oppose the nuclear deal, leaving little optimism in Washington.
Asked on Sunday whether his administration would respond if Iran launches drone strikes or other provocations, Biden responded: “We will continue to respond.”
CNN’s Kate Sullivan, Maegan Vazquez, Kevin Liptak, Kylie Atwood, Nicole Gaouette, Jennifer Hansler and Donald Judd contributed to this report.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/31/politics/iran-donald-trump-joe-biden-g20/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos