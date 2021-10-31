Iran: Biden says US ‘continues to suffer’ from Trump decision to pull out of nuclear deal

“We are continuing to suffer from the very bad decisions that President Trump made to withdraw from the JCPOA,” Biden told reporters at a G20 news conference in Rome, using the acronym for the official name of the nuclear deal. Comprehensive Joint Action.

The Iran nuclear deal was abandoned by the US under the Trump administration, and talks to revive the Vienna deal were suspended in late June after six rounds between Iran, China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and – indirectly – the United States. United. The Biden administration has vowed to re-enter the deal, but the President’s negotiators have faced tough talks and decisions on how to do so. At the same time, Iran resumed uranium enrichment after the Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the deal and became more militant in the Middle East as the new hardline leadership came to power and Iran-backed militias continue to hit American troops.

Biden held a meeting with three of the leaders of the nations that are parties to that agreement – German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – on Saturday at the G20. The leaders later said they were “convinced that it is possible to quickly reach and implement a full-fledged agreement” on Iran’s nuclear deal.

The meeting came two days after the US imposed new sanctions on Iran over its drone program and less than a week after Tehran announced it would return to nuclear talks in Vienna after a four-month hiatus.