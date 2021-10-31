French President Emmanuel Macron accuses Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison of lying about submarine contract

French President Emmanuel Macron has accused Scott Morrison of lying about the $ 90 billion submarine contract that was canceled six weeks ago.

Macron said Australia’s actions were “damaging to the reputation” of the country and the prime minister Morrison said he had been clear with Macron on Australia’s intentions

Macron made the extraordinary accusation after being contacted by ABC on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.

Tensions between the two leaders are evident after the massive deal broke down, with Australia announcing its new defense and security pact with the United States and the United Kingdom, along with a commitment to buy nuclear-powered submarines.

The French president was asked if he thought Morrison had lied to him about Australia’s intentions.

“I do not think so, I know,” he replied.

“The AUKUS deal was very bad news for France, but not just for France, because I think it is very bad news for Australia’s credibility and very bad news for the trust that the big partners can have with the Australians.

“I think this is detrimental to the reputation of your country and your prime minister.”

Macron’s comments came just minutes before Mr Morrison held his daily press conference.

The prime minister insisted the French president should have been aware of Australia’s changing views, suggesting he had raised it with him over dinner a few months ago.

“I was very clear that conventional submarines would not be able to meet our strategic interests and that we would have to make a decision in our national interest,” Morrison said.

“I was very clear that what would be given to us would not meet our strategic interest and there was still a process in which we were engaged, and then we engaged in the months that followed, and then we communicated to him our final decision. . decision.

“I was very clear about how I communicated about it, we had dinner together.”

Morrison categorically denied any allegations he made.

“I do not agree with this,” said the prime minister.

Macron was asked if Morrison told him he was canceling the contract during their June dinner at Lize Palace.

“No, I did not say that,” he replied.

“I said that conventional submarines will not meet our strategic interests.”

He declined to comment on whether he had raised the prospect of nuclear submarines, or whether Mr Macron had offered that technology.

Good luck with those nuclear submarines, says Macron

The French president cast doubt on whether the Royal Australian Navy would ever see a nuclear submarine in the water, under the new agreement with the US and UK.

“With the French deal, negotiated by Malcolm Turnbull, Australia definitely had an option to produce in Australia, to have submarines, conventional submarines and to get submarines with a clear and reliable time period,” he said.

“You now have 18 months before a report.

“Good luck.”

Morrison also objected to this, saying he was “convinced” that the initial consultation on the nuclear submarine program would yield results.

Incumbent Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said Macron needed to “continue.”

“I understand people are hurt, but I think we should act like senior politicians as well,” he told Channel Seven.

“It was a contract, it was a commercial contract, a commercial contract, which I think made it clear to people that it was not working so well.”