All 6 people on the EHS LifeFlight aircraft are safe after emergency landing

Six people, including two patients, aboard a small EHSLifeFlight aircraft are safe following an emergency landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Saturday.

Tiffany Chase, a spokeswoman for Halifax International Airport Authority, said the incident happened around 3pm AT.

Chase said the medevac plane informed the airport tower that it was returning after departure due to a “suspected mechanical issue”.

“Shortly afterwards the plane landed on runway 14 and stopped on the runway, unable to leave on its own,” Chase said in a statement sent by email.

According to the Transport and Safety Board of Canada, the Beech 200’s main landing gear had collapsed. TSB is now investigating.

#TSBAir deploys team of investigators after main landing gear collapses at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Nova Scotia –@TSBCanada

“We are grateful that all six people on board, including two patients, are safe without any reported injuries,” Colin Flynn, senior manager at EHS LifeFlight in Halifax, said in a statement emailed Sunday.

“When it was determined that an emergency landing was needed, we immediately sent ground ambulances to the airport to facilitate patient transportation.”

EHS LifeFlight serves Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island and offers several backup services to New Brunswick.

Flynn said there was a brief service outage for EHS LifeFlight on Saturday “while we ensured the well-being of all our staff”.

He said the aircraft will be out of service for an “extended period”, but EHS is working with its partner, PAL Aerospace, to immediately make another aircraft available.

Photo of yesterday’s incident at Halifax Airport. pic.twitter.com/Ad9aQW72bU –@HRMFireNews

Meanwhile, the service has resumed with its helicopter and ground critical care unit.

Flynn said TSB was contacted immediately.

TSB investigators took pictures at the airport and provided parts for analysis, according to TSB spokesman Dean Campbell.

Campbell said investigators will continue to assess the situation to determine their next steps