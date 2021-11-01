Australian visa holders call on government to include them in the country’s reopening plan

It has been almost two years since Giovanni van Empel saw his children.

In February last year, he left Yogyakarta in Indonesia to pursue a doctorate at Monash University in Melbourne.

He was given a visa for the Postgraduate Research Sector and planned to use the first six months to settle before his family joined him.

“I have a wife and two children, but they could not come because the borders were closed,” he said.

“The last time I saw my daughter, she was only six months old, she just learned to sit down, but now she can run.”

Mr van Empel chose to stay in Melbourne because there was no guarantee that if he returned to Indonesia, the scholarship would continue.

“There is a financial implication for my scholarship because the scholarship is within a government plan, so it is not easy for us to apply for a study permit.”

Giovanni van Empel hopes that non-permanent residents will also be given more freedom of travel. ( ABC News: Hellena Souisa )

He said his children have been badly affected by the 20 months apart.

Every time he calls home, his seven-year-old son Kahlil repeats the same questions.

“He always asks, ‘When are you going home?’ “When are you going home?”

“School performance has also been affected. [His grades] po bien. “

Giovanni van Empel has been away from his children for almost two years. ( Supplied. )

Mr van Empel said he was also suffering from being away from his two children and his wife.

“I would not say that it was easy for me, it was strange in a sense that I was not close to my family for this long period and I missed them so much,” he said.

He said he simply missed the simple things with the kids.

“Reading stories to them before bed, playing with them, just growing up together, but now it’s been a long time.”

Like many visa holders, Mr. van Empel had high hopes when the Australian government announced it would reopen international borders to states that had 80 per cent of the fully vaccinated eligible population.

From today, the borders will be open to fully vaccinated international arrivals in New South Wales, Victoria and ACT and there will be no quarantine requirement.

However, the changes only apply to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their families, which means that temporary residents and visa holders remain in oblivion.

“I believe in us [visa holders] “They should be treated the same as permanent residents, there is no reason why we should be treated differently because we are in the same situation”, said Mr. van Empel.

“The funny thing is that we also contribute to the 80 percent vaccination rate, we have done things right, but the question is why we can not travel abroad. [and return to Australia]or does our family join us? “

Mr. van Empel is not alone. At least 1.6 million temporary residents have different visas in Australia, according to the Department of the Interior.

“Visa holders are not treated as important members of the community”

Thousands of non-permanent residents have spoken out about their efforts to get through the pandemic.

It is not the first time that temporary residents or visa holders are left out of key national policies.

In 2020, researchers from the University of Technology in Sydney (UTS), the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and the Migrant Workers Justice Initiative published a report entitled,As if we were not human: Abandonment of temporary migrants in Australia during COVID-19.

In a survey of 6,105 non-permanent residents, most said they had experienced various hardships, such as not having a place to live or working in exploitative and hazardous environments because they were not part of the financial assistance package. Australian government.

The package initially included only citizens and permanent residents.

Dr Laurie Berg from UTS said the exclusion of visa holders from the November reopening plan reaffirmed the Australian government stance.

“The government seems to be treating temporary visa holders again as a source of income, but otherwise necessary and not key members of the community,” she said.

The leader of the Greens, Adam Bandt, said the reopening guide includes “double standards”, especially given that many visa holders had legitimate reasons to travel abroad.

“The government seems to have no problem letting billionaires like Andrew Forrest come and go as they please, but when people want to go abroad for a funeral or maybe to see their parents or loved ones for last time, the government is allowing them. down and not let them do that. “

Mr Bandt said many visa holders were in a difficult position because “if they leave Australia, the door closes behind them”.

“We are not calling for special treatment. The government should simply give people who are stuck here away from their loved ones the same rights they give Australian citizens.

“Let people go if there is a legitimate reason and then let people come back,” he said. BandttoldABC.

Petitions by visa holders

Like Mr. van Empel, Jennifer Clayburn, a U.S. citizen, is a temporary resident who has a temporary disability visa.

Her family moved to Melbourne in January last year for the work of her spouses, which supplies products and services to the critical infrastructure and construction sectors.

Jennifer Clayburn launched a survey calling for visa holders to be treated the same as Australian citizens and permanent residents. ( Supplied. )

She said she was holding out hope on the national plan.

“I think it is unclear about the definition of residents and where we can get involved in that national plan,” Ms Clayburn said.

“We’ve made it hard, along with all Australians. We also want to be around the Christmas table with our family, but we don’t want to end up outside Australia upon our return.”

Ms Clayburn said she had created a parliamentary petition to give a voice to all visa holders.

“Including all residents, both temporary and permanent, and all citizens ahead in the reopening of the border, I think that even greater demand for outbound travel will bring more availability of flights for incoming flights, a victory for all affected by the travel ban, “she said.

Ms. Clayburn’s petition has been signed by more than 2,000 people since it was approved last week, while a similar petition at change.org has collected nearly 30,000 signatures.

Laurie Berg from Sydney University of Technology says the Australian government needs to get to know visa holders better. ( Supplied: UTS )

Dr Berg said the Australian government “should recognize the existence of temporary visa holders as an important part of the Australian community and should pay attention to what they think”.

She said she hoped the shortage of temporary residents in the reopening policy was an oversight and “would be corrected, just as the government corrected its financial support policy for temporary residents last year,” she said.

The Department of Home Affairs did not provide specific comments on whether the temporary residents would be included in the reopening plan soon.

“We need to make sure in the first place that our priority is and remains to care for Australians,” Home Secretary Karen Andrews told ABC.

“We will then work with other groups. This includes our economic groups, so that our skilled workers will be able to come to the country; then they will be international students; then we will look at travelers from abroad to so that our tourists can go back inside. “

Until then, Mr. van Empel will continue to rely on video calls to watch his kids.

