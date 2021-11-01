International
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister denies diplomatic ‘crisis’ with Lebanon
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrives for a meeting of G-20 foreign and development ministers in Matera on June 29, 2021.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI | AFP | Getty Images
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has denied that the kingdom is experiencing a diplomatic crisis with Lebanon, but has said the country sees any current engagement with Beirut as “not productive or beneficial”.
The comments come after Saudi Arabia ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave the kingdom after what he saw as “offensive” comments by a Lebanese minister.
“I do not think I would call it a crisis,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble in Rome, Italy on Saturday, but said the Lebanese minister’s comments referred to Saudi Arabia’s role in continuing civilization. . The war in Yemen showed that the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group was increasingly dominant in Lebanese politics.
“I think we have come to the conclusion that dealing with Lebanon and its current government is not productive and does not help with Hezbollah’s continued dominance of the political scene, and with what we perceive as a constant reluctance by this government and political leaders,” he said. Lebanese in general. “to implement the necessary reforms, the actions needed to push Lebanon towards real change,” said Prince Faisal.
“We have decided that I think engagement at this point is not productive or rewarding. And it is not really in our best interest.”
Comments Lebanese Minister of Information, George Kordahimade in an interview in which he referred to the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen and called the war “futile”. He also seemed to imply that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were aggressors in the conflict.
The ongoing civil war in Yemen, which has lasted seven years, has seen Saudi-led forces (supporting the Yemeni government) fight Iranian-backed Houthi rebels for control of the country.
Responding to the comments, Saudi Arabia ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave within 48 hours on Friday and withdrew its ambassador from Lebanon. Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also took similar actions in solidarity with Saudi Arabia.
The Lebanese government has sought to defuse the diplomatic crisis, saying Kordah’s statements (which were made before he became minister) did not reflect her position. There has also been increasing pressure on the minister to resign. For his part, Kordahihas said he did not intend to offend Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates.
Prince Faisal told CNBC that the Lebanese minister’s comments were “a symptom of a reality, a reality that the political scene in Lebanon continues to be dominated by Hezbollah, a terrorist group, a group that, by the way, supplies, supplies and trains weapons. Houthi militia ”.
“So for us, it is broader than the comments of a minister, it is more an indicator of the situation in which Lebanon is.”
Economic crisis
The current economic crisis in Lebanon is one of the worst in modern history, according to the World Bank. Her government has failed for years in adopting political and economic reforms to manage its damaged debt, clean up its banking sector and tackle corruption rooted in political elites.
Lebanon is home to 18 different religious communities. Because of this, its unique but widely criticized consensus government relies on a power-sharing structure, where the prime minister, president and chamber president must come from the country’s three largest religious groups: Sunni, Maronite and Shiite Christians.
This structure, say Lebanese citizens and regional experts, facilitates and often encourages bribery, corruption and interference by foreign powers through these various sectarian groups.
Iran
The war in Yemen is often seen as an intermediary conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which are fierce rivals of power in the Middle East.
Sunni and Shiite Muslim powers have supported the opposing parties in regional conflicts and political disputes in Syria, Lebanon and elsewhere for years. They severed diplomatic relations in 2016.
But Saudi Arabia and Iran began talks in April in a bid to resolve lengthy issues.
Riyadh confirmed earlier this month that it had held direct talks with Iran’s new government in September, shortly after the election of hardline and anti-Western cleric Ebrahim Raisi.
Prince Faisal has since said the talks between Riyadh and Tehran were “cordial”. according to The Financial Times, describing the negotiations as “exploratory”.
Speaking to CNBC on Saturday, Prince Faisal confirmed that talks were continuing, but no solid progress had been made so far.
“We are talking. We in the kingdom are committed to finding a way to build understanding with Iran that addresses regional security instability in a way that we can all focus on building a prosperous future for our people. So far, these talks have been exploratory in nature.We have had four rounds [of discussions] until now. We can have another round. We are processing it. We have not actually made any final progress. But they have been, I would say, positive enough to allow further discussion beyond, but nothing concrete yet. ‘
His comments in Rome reflect the latest sign that the cold relationship between the two regional rivals may have begun to melt. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference on October 7 that talks on how to improve diplomatic relations had gone “a good distance”. And last week Iran resumed exports to Saudi Arabia for the first time since rivals halted bilateral trade last year.
It was announced last week that global powers would resume talks with Iran aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal that lifted sanctions on the Islamic Republic in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.
Prince Faisal of Saudi Arabia reflected concerns among Western countries that Iran should maintain its commitments in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (or JCPOA, essentially the 2015 nuclear deal) regarding curbing nuclear activities in the country and allowing inspections of its activities by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
“For us, it is critical to address the ongoing nuclear activities in Iran, we see that Iran continues to meet its obligations, not only to the JCPOA, but also to the Non-Proliferation Treaty. [a treaty aimed at limiting the spreadof nuclear weapons]. And I think, it is also critical that you address the issue of non-access to the IAEA. “And these are real threats to regional security and regional stability.”
Prince Faisal was speaking on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Rome. The two-day weekend meeting sees political leaders from the world’s 20 largest economies holding their first face-to-face meeting in two years.
CNBC’s Natasha Turak contributed to this article.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/31/saudi-arabia-foreign-minister-denies-diplomatic-crisis-with-lebanon.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]