Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister denies diplomatic ‘crisis’ with Lebanon

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrives for a meeting of G-20 foreign and development ministers in Matera on June 29, 2021. ALBERTO PIZZOLI | AFP | Getty Images

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has denied that the kingdom is experiencing a diplomatic crisis with Lebanon, but has said the country sees any current engagement with Beirut as “not productive or beneficial”. The comments come after Saudi Arabia ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave the kingdom after what he saw as “offensive” comments by a Lebanese minister. “I do not think I would call it a crisis,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble in Rome, Italy on Saturday, but said the Lebanese minister’s comments referred to Saudi Arabia’s role in continuing civilization. . The war in Yemen showed that the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group was increasingly dominant in Lebanese politics. “I think we have come to the conclusion that dealing with Lebanon and its current government is not productive and does not help with Hezbollah’s continued dominance of the political scene, and with what we perceive as a constant reluctance by this government and political leaders,” he said. Lebanese in general. “to implement the necessary reforms, the actions needed to push Lebanon towards real change,” said Prince Faisal. “We have decided that I think engagement at this point is not productive or rewarding. And it is not really in our best interest.” Comments Lebanese Minister of Information, George Kordahimade in an interview in which he referred to the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen and called the war “futile”. He also seemed to imply that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were aggressors in the conflict.

The ongoing civil war in Yemen, which has lasted seven years, has seen Saudi-led forces (supporting the Yemeni government) fight Iranian-backed Houthi rebels for control of the country. Responding to the comments, Saudi Arabia ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave within 48 hours on Friday and withdrew its ambassador from Lebanon. Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also took similar actions in solidarity with Saudi Arabia. The Lebanese government has sought to defuse the diplomatic crisis, saying Kordah’s statements (which were made before he became minister) did not reflect her position. There has also been increasing pressure on the minister to resign. For his part, Kordahihas said he did not intend to offend Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates. Prince Faisal told CNBC that the Lebanese minister’s comments were “a symptom of a reality, a reality that the political scene in Lebanon continues to be dominated by Hezbollah, a terrorist group, a group that, by the way, supplies, supplies and trains weapons. Houthi militia ”. “So for us, it is broader than the comments of a minister, it is more an indicator of the situation in which Lebanon is.”

Economic crisis

The current economic crisis in Lebanon is one of the worst in modern history, according to the World Bank. Her government has failed for years in adopting political and economic reforms to manage its damaged debt, clean up its banking sector and tackle corruption rooted in political elites. Lebanon is home to 18 different religious communities. Because of this, its unique but widely criticized consensus government relies on a power-sharing structure, where the prime minister, president and chamber president must come from the country’s three largest religious groups: Sunni, Maronite and Shiite Christians. This structure, say Lebanese citizens and regional experts, facilitates and often encourages bribery, corruption and interference by foreign powers through these various sectarian groups.

Iran

The war in Yemen is often seen as an intermediary conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which are fierce rivals of power in the Middle East. Sunni and Shiite Muslim powers have supported the opposing parties in regional conflicts and political disputes in Syria, Lebanon and elsewhere for years. They severed diplomatic relations in 2016. But Saudi Arabia and Iran began talks in April in a bid to resolve lengthy issues. Riyadh confirmed earlier this month that it had held direct talks with Iran’s new government in September, shortly after the election of hardline and anti-Western cleric Ebrahim Raisi. Prince Faisal has since said the talks between Riyadh and Tehran were “cordial”. according to The Financial Times, describing the negotiations as “exploratory”. Speaking to CNBC on Saturday, Prince Faisal confirmed that talks were continuing, but no solid progress had been made so far. “We are talking. We in the kingdom are committed to finding a way to build understanding with Iran that addresses regional security instability in a way that we can all focus on building a prosperous future for our people. So far, these talks have been exploratory in nature.We have had four rounds [of discussions] until now. We can have another round. We are processing it. We have not actually made any final progress. But they have been, I would say, positive enough to allow further discussion beyond, but nothing concrete yet. ‘ His comments in Rome reflect the latest sign that the cold relationship between the two regional rivals may have begun to melt. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference on October 7 that talks on how to improve diplomatic relations had gone “a good distance”. And last week Iran resumed exports to Saudi Arabia for the first time since rivals halted bilateral trade last year. It was announced last week that global powers would resume talks with Iran aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal that lifted sanctions on the Islamic Republic in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.