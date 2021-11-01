Australia reopens international borders for first time in pandemic

SYDNEY, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Australia eased its international border restrictions Monday for the first time during the pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated audience to travel freely and reunite many families, sparking emotional hugs at Sydney airport. .

After 18 months of some of the world’s toughest coronavirus border policies barring citizens from returning to or leaving the country, unless an exception is made, millions of Australians in Victoria, New South Wales and Canberra are now free to travel.

A flight from the Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) flag carrier from Los Angeles landed in Sydney at 6 a.m. local time, Australia’s largest airline said, with passengers vaccinated against COVID-19 allowed to depart from the aircraft without being quarantined.

International passengers also arrived in Sydney via Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) early Monday.

While initial flights are limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families, he sets in motion a plan to reopen the country to international tourists and workers, both much needed to revitalize a tired nation. Read more

Thailand is also welcoming vaccinated, quarantined tourists, from Monday, just like Israel, to a boost to global air travel after a tough 18-month period. Read more

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Monday that the travel changes will immediately help the economy.

“It’s a day of celebration – the fact that Australians can move more freely in and out of our country without a home quarantine if they are double-vaccinated,” Frydenberg said.

Television and social media footage showed tearful family reunions, with strict travel rules that previously barred many people from attending important events, including weddings and funerals.

The easing of travel rules is linked to rising vaccination rates with more than 80% of people aged 16 and over in Australia’s two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, being fully vaccinated.

Australians and permanent residents living abroad can now return, with foreign ministry figures showing that some 47,000 people hope to do so.

Most tourists – even those who have been vaccinated – will have to wait to come to Australia, although vaccinated tourists from New Zealand will be allowed in from Monday. Read more

Singaporeans will be able to travel to Australia, without quarantine, from 21 November.

Unvaccinated passengers will still face quarantine restrictions and all passengers need proof of a COVID-19 negative test before boarding the aircraft.

The change in travel rules, however, is not uniform across Australia, as the states and territories of the country have different vaccination rates and health policies. Read more

Western Australia, which gets one of the largest areas of iron ore in the world, remains largely isolated from the rest of the country – and the world – as the state struggles to defend its virus-free status.

Australia previously only allowed a limited number of citizens and permanent residents to return from abroad, with a mandatory 14-day quarantine period at a hotel at their own expense.

But the change came after it changed a COVID-zero pandemic management strategy towards living with the virus through extensive vaccinations.

While the Delta outbreak kept Sydney and Melbourne in blockades for months until late, Australia’s COVID-19 cases remain much lower than many comparable countries, with just over 170,500 infections and 1,735 deaths.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Jonathan Barrett; Additional reporting by Jamie Freed; Edited by Daniel Wallis and Richard Pullin

Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.