International
Returning Australians land in Sydney as COVID-19 restrictions on international flights eased
Tearful reunions are back at Sydney Airport for the first time in 20 months, with landed Australians able to embrace family and relieved friends waiting to greet them.
Main points:
- Fully vaccinated Australians can return home without the need for a hotel quarantine.
- Restrictions on international arrivals in Sydney have been lifted.
- Restrictions remain for tourists abroad.
As of this morning, hotel quarantine and arrival limit have been lifted for fully vaccinated travelers.
Fourteen international flights are expected to land in Sydney today.
One of the first passengers to get off was desperate to see his sick mother.
“I’m really scared and emotional because I really want to see my mom because the doctors say she has not had much time,” he told reporters.
Henow faces another challenge to get approval to travel to Western Australia where his mother lives.
“I will do everything I can to see him,” he said.
Nick Skarajew, who was aboard a Qantas flight from Los Angeles, said he was relieved to be the first passengers to be exempted from hotel quarantine.
He spent the past month in the United States, but felt for those who had spent much longer trying to get home.
“It’s amazing to hear some of the stories about displaced families, relationships and also a lot of sad people who feel quite helpless with you who know parents and close family members who are dying and can’t do much,” he said. .
Passengers are required to take a test for COVID-19 before boarding and again after landing.
Priority is given to Australian citizens and permanent residents and their immediate families.
The borders are not yet open to foreign tourists and international students.
“Today Sydney has reopened Australia to the world,” said NSW Jobs, Investment and Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres.
“It’s so wonderful to be here in the arrivals hall seeing the smiles on people’s faces, the heartfelt and warm hugs of family members reuniting for the first time in many months.”
An Australian returnee told ABC he was “on the moon” after flying from the UAE after 20 months away from home.
“This is a big job. We are locked out and finally have this chance to come and it is just amazing,” he said.
Sydney’s husband, David Frisken, was at the airport with two dozen red rosestos meeting this fiancé from a flight from South Korea.
The pair had not seen each other for nearly two years.
“Every day has been a struggle,” he said.
“I understand why, but it’s so awful that people have to go through this. The amount of relationships that have been ruined.”
Passenger Carly Boyd was thrilled after arriving from New York.
“There are a lot of people on that plane who have loved ones who are going to die or have had people who died this week, so being able to get off the plane and go see them right away is very amazing,” she said. .
NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said November could not have started in a more positive way with family and friends reuniting after so long away.
“Today is a day that many people have been waiting for and our high levels of vaccination have allowed us to reopen in a safe and thoughtful way,” Mr Perrottet said.
“Families and friends in NSW can now get together as well as look forward to welcoming Australians back home who have been overseas trying to get home.”
Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert welcomed the easing of restrictions.
“Today a piece of magic returned to our arrival halls. Grandparents meet grandchildren for the first time, families reuniting, all the scenes that have been missing for a long time,” he said.
He said the aviation sector still had a long way to go in its recovery.
“Allowing fully vaccinated Australians to travel without quarantine will provide a model for returning students, business travelers and tourists from around the world.”
