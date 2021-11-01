The 20th International Equipment Manufacturing Exhibition in China was held in Shenyang, Northeast China





SHENYANG, China, October 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The 20th International Equipment Manufacturing Exhibition in China, opened at the Shenyang International Exhibition Center (referred to as “China Expo”), October 22, 2021, in Shenyang, the capital of northeast China Liaoning Province. With the theme “Intelligent production promotes transformation and revitalization”, the exhibition area covers 100,000 square meters and raises 8 exhibition areas, which have 3454 cabins, many high-tech products such as the locked self-rescue experience system based on VR technology . have appeared, according to the Shenyang People’s Government Information Office. Data from the CIEME organizing committee show that 812 Chinese and foreign companies will participate in the exhibition. There are 433 local exhibitors with 2431 booths. And 136 foreign and foreign-invested enterprises, which account for 16.7% of the total number of exhibitors. Shaanxi, Shandong AND Hunan the provinces participated in the exhibition as the main guest of the exhibition and Hefei as the theme city of the exhibition. According to the organizing committee of CIEME, the exhibition was attended by a total of 51 Top 500 and multinational corporations. There are 6 world-famous machine tool companies and 62 well-known domestic equipment manufacturing companies, indicating that the percentage of high-level intelligent exhibitions has increased significantly. On the opening day, all sorts of high-tech machinery and equipment and booths with time features attracted nearly 33,000 visitors. In addition, the 6th Summit of the Manufacturing Powers, China (Shenyang) Special International Exhibition of Foundry and Hot Work, Procurement Fair of Chinese Central State Enterprises, Press Conference of New Products and New Technology, Retrospective Exhibition on the 20th Anniversary of China Exhibition, China car The one-stop shopping conference was also held on the opening day. Delegations, chambers of commerce, associations and exhibitors from the host provinces, the city of themes and some provincial and regional governments will also hold product promotion meetings, new product conferences, technical exchange meetings, trade orders, investment negotiations and technical cooperation during the event. The exhibition will have online and offline sessions this year. The offline exhibition lasts 4 days, and the online cloud exhibition will be held from October 22 to November 22. SOURCE Shenyang People’s Government Information Office

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-20th-china-international-equipment-manufacturing-exposition-held-in-ne-chinas-shenyang-301412523.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos