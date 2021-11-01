Shelly Glover supporters protest against ‘unfair’ leadership race

Dozens of Shelly Glover supporters gathered outside the Progressive Conservative headquarters in Manitoba on Sunday to protest what they call unfair elections.

A day earlier, caretaker Prime Minister Heather Stefanson won the race to lead the party that decided who would become Manitoba’s next prime minister, ahead of former Glover MP with 363 votes.

Stefanson’s victory came amid ongoing controversy over ballot box absences, as at least 1,200 party members said they did not receive their ballots in the mail a few days before the vote.

That included Leah Wiebe, who said she voted for Glover but forgot to include ID when she sent the ballot about three weeks ago.

Wiebe, who is from the rural municipality of La Broquerie in southern Manitoba, said she was initially promised a new ballot paper that never arrived by mail.

She said she was then told to go to places in Winnipeg and Oakbank for a ballot that also did not end up there.

“I have no idea where this ballot is that I have asked for three times now,” Wiebe said at Sunday’s rally, which was attended by about 60 people outside the Kennedy Street building.

“A person should not come to Winnipeg two or three times to get a ballot paper that is not there. It is ridiculous.”

She said she was not sure where all the confusion about the voting process came from.

But she thinks the party should either do a recount or another voting process to ensure that everyone who has the right to cast a ballot has the opportunity to do so.

“They’re not paying attention or they don’t care, I don’t know,” Wiebe said.

“I think it’s very unfair to Shelly. The votes that are out there somewhere may have been all votes for her.”

Shelly Glover supporter Leah Wiebe said she feels the party is trying to rush into the leadership selection process and she does not understand why. (Jaison Empson / CBC)

She said she feels the process is rushing and does not understand why.

The party has so far removed concerns about missing ballots.

Meanwhile, the campaign for Glover, who has still refused to admit, would not comment on Sunday’s rally.

Party member Todd Dube was also among those who gathered outside the party headquarters, using a microphone to address other protesters holding placards holding phrases such as “dirty party politics” and “turn the voice” ours now “.

“We are here to demand truth, transparency and accountability from the party. If the party is not accountable to its members, then to whom exactly are they accountable?” tha Dube.

“It’s a pretty basic question and it deserves a pretty basic answer.”

He said he also hopes to push the party to take another look at the vote count announced on Saturday, especially because the difference between the two candidates was too small.

“[It was] “The difference between a win and a loss is what it was.”

“We are looking for a proper electoral process, a process that has some credibility, because it did not do it from the beginning to the end.”