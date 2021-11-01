2 injured in the incident of invasion, shooting and stabbing in Pictou County

One man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and another is in hospital after multiple incidents at a rally in Pictou.

According to a press release, police responded to a shooting report on Veterans Drive in Pictou shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

A 22-year-old man from New Glasgow shot at a woman outside a house where a Halloween rally was taking place, according to a preliminary police investigation.

The woman ran inside the house and closed the door, but was followed by the man who broke a window in the door to enter.

He stabbed a man at the rally, the statement said, before being subdued by people at home.

The stabbed victim was treated by EHS and released.

The suspect was found by police in hospital with serious injuries. He is in custody at the hospital and is still being treated.

Police believe the people involved got to know each other.

No charges have been filed yet.

Anyone with information or who has witnessed the incident is required to contact police at 902-485-4333.

Anonymous advice can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 free of charge.

MORE KEY STORIES