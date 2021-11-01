Welcome BG Food Warehouse connects internationals with food from home – BG Independent News

By JAN LARSON McLAUGHLIN

BG Independent News

The main products at many local grocery stores are foreign to some Bowling Green residents who are accustomed to making food from scratch in their home countries. Canned and packaged foods are far from the foods they want from their homes.

They are not used to American food, explained Mojabeng Kamala, Welcome BG coordinator. It is not that they are snobs. They just do not know what to do with it.

So for two years, the Welcome BG organization has been working to bring popular food to Bowling Green residents away from their native lands. The magazine focuses primarily on food insecurity, exacerbated by the pandemic, and supplies basic food items that meet dietary, cultural, and religious preferences.

Needs have doubled since the first opening of the international food cellar, Kamala said.

The food depot began serving about 20 international students and Bowling Green residents each month. Now about 43 people come in search of foods they are used to eating.

I see the numbers rising, Kamala said.

Grocery items are not expensive – but some are hard to find. Many internationals from South America, Africa, India and Japan are used to cooking with fresh, not canned food, she explained.

Most of them cook from scratch. We just have to find out what they need, Kamala said.

Many of the students and international residents rely on the corn and oat flour base.

The International Food Depot also offers Kamala an opportunity to control international residents in Bowling Green.

Beyond food, what else do you have problems with, she often asks those who receive food. I do not have to have every answer, but it can steer people in the right direction.

The program also gives some international residents the opportunity to practice cultural traditions. When the Kamalas family recently suffered a loss, several international residents showed up on the family porch to sing and express sympathy.

Some international residents have difficulty seeking food assistance, Kamala said.

They feel ashamed when they step forward and say they need help, she said.

So when they ask, it is important to give them foods that they know how to prepare.

Through the International Friday program, people can get international food on the third Friday of each month, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at 130 S. Main St., Bowling Green.

Below is a list of food items that will be accepted or purchased through donations:

Oatmeal, rice, flour, sugar, milk, eggs, buttermilk, bread.

Fresh fruits, plantain, potatoes, sweet potatoes and vegetables like cabbage, okra, greens, carrots, green peppers, onions, spinach, kale and green onions.

Walnuts, pinto beans, lentils, soy.

Canned tomato paste, cooking oil, meat (without pork).

Corn flour (white: BRANDS-Bunge or Indian head), gari, semo, fufu powder and sorghum. These items are available in the international markets and in the Asian food market in Toledo.

Getting food at home can be a challenge for some of the international residents, many who do not have vehicles, Kamala said.

The Welcome BG food depot has received assistance from several community partners.

The Bowling Green Community Foundation provided a $ 2,000 grant for International Friday’s program to raise awareness about the challenges facing international students at BG. Donations from the BG Police Division Command Officers Association, plus J&A Building Ventures, pay for a Welcome BG refrigerator.

Although the Welcome BG office has changed location, owner Bob Maurer has offered to allow the pantry to continue operating from 130 S. Main St., Bowling Green.

Panera continues to donate bread and fresh produce is often offered by locals.

Bowling Green food depots try to identify items found in international markets and order them when placing their orders at Seagate Food Bank, but they are not always available, Kamala said.

This is where cash donations can help to buy items that local food pantries do not hold, she said.

Keeping the Welcome BG pantry operational is a concern for Kamala, as grants are limited.

We need to find a way to support the program, she said.

Donations can be made to Welcome BG, 217 S. Church St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. Anyone with questions can call 567-413-4003 or email [email protected]