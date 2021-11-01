Ado Campeol, the man known as ‘tiramisu’s father’, is dead





Ado Campeol, the famous owner of the Italian restaurant where tiramisu is widely thought to have been invented, has died. He was 93. Luca Zaia, president of the Veneto region of Italy, where the former Campeol restaurant was located in the city of Treviso, announced the news in a Posting on Facebook. “I express my deepest condolences to all the family members,” Zaia said in a post translated from Italian. Campeol’s restaurant, Le Beccherie, has long been considered the birthplace of tiramisu, the sweet Italian dessert that has become a global favorite at the dinner table. Translated roughly as “take me”, tiramisu usually consists of the brown-soaked ladies fingers separated by layers of an airy cream made by beating together the egg yolks, sugar and mascarpone cheese. The top is sprinkled with cocoa powder, and some variations include the addition of drinks like rum or Marsala wine. Although Campeol has been called the “father of tiramisu,” it was actually his wife, Alba Campeol, and one of the restaurant’s chefs who apparently invented it. According to the BBC, Alba Campeol and chef Roberto Linguanotto came up with the idea for dessert after Linguanotto casually tossed mascarpone in a bowl of eggs and sugar. He liked the taste and told Alba Campeol. The two then added the fingers of the ladies wet with coffee and invented what became known as tiramisu, which first appeared on the restaurant menu in 1972. Marco Secchi / Getty Images Carlo Campeol, Alba’s son, shows a photo of Le Beccherie during World War II on August 24, 2013 in Treviso, Italy. The recipe was final certified from the Italian Academy of Cuisine and Zaia led an effort to secure the dish protected status from the European Union so it could not be made with strawberries or cream. Not everyone is so sweet about the origin story of tiramisu. The other Italian chef Carminantonio Iannaccone has claiming the popular dessert as its creation. Others say tiramisu in fact originated in Treviso brothels as an aphrodisiac. Beccherie closed in 2014, 75 years after it first opened, citing a decline in tourism following the global financial crisis, although it appears to have reopened. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

