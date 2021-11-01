International passengers touch Sydney airport after quarantine was lifted

One man told reporters that returning home was “a big deal” after being locked up for so long.

“We are a little overwhelmed and can’t wait to see our families. It will be amazing,” he said.

Qanta staff hold welcome signs as passengers arrive in Sydney on first international flights without quarantine in 590 days Source: AAP

One woman said she was returning to see her father who was in the hospital.

“I have not been able to see him for two years and they did not allow me to enter earlier than today – so I took the first return flight,” she said.

Initial flights are restricted to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families and parents.

Fully vaccinated passengers should not be quarantined at a hotel or home, paving the way for Australians stranded overseas to be able to return for Christmas.

Families were reunited after international quarantine trips resumed

QF1 (Sydney to London via Darwin) will be the first Qantas International flight departing from Sydney at 18:30.

Qantas will operate international flights between Sydney and London and Los Angeles, with flights to other destinations in the coming weeks.

Qanta chief executive Alan Joyce said many of the national carrier’s international crew had left by March 2020.

“We are back in the air earlier than expected thanks to the millions of people who came out in groups to be vaccinated,” he said.

Meanwhile, fully hit people in NSW can start traveling freely from Monday between Greater Sydney and the regions.

The lifting of travel restrictions within the state will allow families to reunite for the first time in a few months and marks the return of regional tourism.

Mr Perrottet said the cabinet would meet this week to consider the December 1 deadline when freedoms would be extended to the unvaccinated.

“Ultimately, if there is an opportunity to bring forward some of those easing restrictions, we will do that too,” he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister is pushing for foreign workers to be allowed to return to the country amid concerns about labor shortages in the hospitality and agriculture sectors, as regional tourism resumes.

“One of the biggest issues they are finding is that trade has increased by 200 percent, but their work and staff have decreased by 50 percent,” Mr Perrottet said.

“We are focused on the return of Australians, but we will get to tourism, skilled work, as soon as possible,” he said.

“I do not control the borders, but I would like to see this this year.”

As of Saturday, 83.6 per cent of NSW eligible residents aged 16 and over had received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 87.7 per cent had been fully vaccinated.

The state program for booster vaccines for adults who received the second injection six months ago or longer will also open Monday, and rapid antigen tests are also available.

The changes come as NSW continues to see a drop in the number of virus cases and hospitalizations, as blocking rules began to be eased three weeks ago.

About 177 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 nationwide in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, 59 less than the day before and the lowest daily number in more than three months.

A death was announced Sunday – an unvaccinated woman in her 70s from southwestern Sydney.