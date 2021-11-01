International
US condemns Burmese military’s human rights abuses, including burning of homes and churches
The main line
The State Department issued a declaration Sunday condemning horrific human rights abuses committed by Burmese security forces in northwestern countries State of the chin, including the burning of over 100 houses and churches, nine months after the army took power in one violent blow.
The main facts
Spokesman Ned Price said the government was very concerned about developments in Burma, also known as Myanmar, and called on the military to immediately stop the violence, release all those unjustly arrested and restore Burma’s path to inclusive democracy.
At least 20 cases of human rights abuses targeting churches and Christians have been documented since the Feb. 1 coup, including church shelling and the arrest of pastors, according to Al Jazeera.
In one case, soldiers set fire to Thantlang city in Chin state last month and shot dead a Baptist pastor trying to extinguish the flames before cutting off his finger and stealing his wedding ring, the newspaper reported.
Sunday’s statement underscored the urgent need for accountability from the international community, including blocking weapons for the military.
Large number
12,000. That’s almost how many people in Chin state have been displaced by military attacks since April, Al Jazeera reported.
Key background
Over 1000 Burmese civilians have been killed since the February coup in which leader Aung San Suu Kyi was also arrested. The Biden administration and its allies released him earlier sanctions in response to receipt. The UN special envoy for Myanmar said earlier this month that the situation in the country had reached the point of civil war.
