International Quilt Fest features a wide range of merchandise, including the Bernina $ 13,900 sewing machine





The quilt is more often associated with grandmothers than with the gadget. But for craft dwellers, the International Quilt Festival is an opportunity to observe the latest and greatest sewing technology and techniques.

After a break of years, the quilts returned this weekend to the George R. Brown Convention Center, where vendors had arranged a range of eye-catching merchandise. Some, like Tina Brown, came to test the newest sewing machines, like a $ 13,900 Bernina that she compared to the quilt world Cadillac. Others, like Leticia Allred, came for more modest pleasure.

Allred and her teenage daughter Brisa traveled to Houston from Lake City to marvel at the quilts on display, but persistently avoided booths selling fabrics for fear of being tempted to buy some. Their little house is already bursting with bolts, Allred said. My husband knows that if the sewing machine is out, we will not eat at the dinner table that weekend, she said on Sunday. A teacher, Allred mostly covers the quilt during the summer when she is not at school. She teaches her four daughters to sew because she wants them to be self-sufficient; to know, she said, how to adjust the buttons and trim the edge lines. And that takes me off the phone, Brisa, 17, called. Nearby, Paul Ryan sat in a folding chair leaning against the wall at the outer edge of the convention center. He stood out for the fact that he was one of the few present. The reason for his presence was clear: he kept his wife four sacks of squares of folded fabric, known among quilts as fat quadrupeds in every color imaginable. He declared the cargo as a drop in the bucket compared to his wife’s fabric, placed at their home in North Carolina. Nashwa Aleem did not come to shop, but to get inspiration for her work. Houstonianja makes art quilts, creations that she compares to paintings made with thread. As she walked down the hall, she shot pictures on her smartphone. She stopped to take a picture of a quilt decorated with the image of a horse, his body surrounded by diamonds falling like rain. The work of the application is flawless, she said. This is what I look for: texture, color and movement. Approaching a black and white quilted portrait of a man in a cowboy hat, Aleem shouted in astonishment. Look at that detail! This is thread painting at its best, like needle sketching, she said. She started working 11 years ago to raise money for Montessori school for her boys. The first year, she made three quilts and sold them for $ 2,000. Her quilts have become more elaborate since then. Hundreds of quilts, in styles ranging from traditional pieces to modern yarn sweets, were on display at the cave convention center. The judges rigorously evaluated each performance and awarded a total of $ 52,750 in cash to participants from around the world. The best look was given to Japanese seamstress Sachiko Chiba for her elaborate floral mandala design. Several dozen historical quilts were also on display. Gloved caretakers like Nikita Gallien stood nearby, ready to show festival-seekers the detailed hand stitches that distinguish antique quilts from young ones made by machine. Gallien approached the oldest quilt, a pink-blue star design from the early 1800s, and slid down the rope protecting it from visitors. With one hand on white gloves, she carefully pulled the corner to reveal the delicate stitches on the back of the quilt. As a young quilt, she said she is still learning about all the elements that go into the quilt. “I learned not to call them blankets,” she said. [email protected]

