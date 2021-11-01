Australia eases international border restrictions for first time in pandemic | tidings

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia eased its international border restrictions Monday for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated audience to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional hugs at Sydney Airport.

After 18 months of some of the world’s strictest coronavirus border policies, millions of Australians are now free to travel without a permit or quarantine upon arrival in the country.

While travel is initially limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families, it sets in motion a plan to reopen the country to international tourists and workers, both much needed to revitalize a tired nation.

Passengers on the first flights from Singapore and Los Angeles arrived in Sydney early in the morning, much greeted by tearful friends and relatives they had not seen in months. Passengers were also welcomed by airline staff holding banners and donated wild Australian flowers and chocolate chip cookies.

“A little scary and exciting, I came home to see my mother because she’s not well,” Ethan Carter said after boarding a Qantas Airways flight from Los Angeles.

“So it’s all anxiety and emotion and I love her collections and I can’t wait to see her,” he said, adding that he had been abroad for two years.

In one of the world’s harshest responses to the coronavirus pandemic, Australia closed its international border 18 months ago, barring foreign tourists and barring citizens from leaving or arriving unless an exception is given.

Strict travel rules effectively barred many Australians from attending important events, including weddings and funerals, and barred people from meeting family and friends.

“It’s a day of celebration – the fact that Australians can move more freely in and out of our country without a home quarantine if they are double vaccinated,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

There are 16 scheduled arrivals of international flights at Sydney Airport on Monday and 14 scheduled departures, the airport operator said. Foreign Ministry data show that about 47,000 people abroad are inclined to return home.

The easing of travel rules in the states of Victoria and New South Wales and in the Australian Capital Territory comes as most of Australia moves from a COVID-zero pandemic management strategy to living with the virus through extensive vaccinations.

While the Delta outbreak kept Sydney and Melbourne in blockades for months until late, Australia’s COVID-19 cases remain much lower than many comparable countries, with just over 170,500 infections and 1,735 deaths.

NO TOURISTS STILL

The change in travel rules, however, is not uniform across the country, with states and territories having different vaccination rates and health policies.

Western Australia, which gets one of the largest areas of iron ore in the world, remains largely isolated from the rest of the country – and the world – as the state struggles to defend its virus-free status.

And while Thailand and Israel would welcome tourists vaccinated Monday, foreign travelers were not yet welcome in Australia, with the exception of those from neighboring New Zealand.

“We still have a long way to go in terms of our sector recovery, but allowing fully vaccinated Australians to travel without quarantine will provide the template to bring back students, business travelers and tourists from around the world.” Sydney Airports. CEO Geoff Culbert said.

Citizens of Singapore are the next group to be allowed entry, from 21 November.

Unvaccinated passengers will still face quarantine restrictions and all passengers need proof of a COVID-19 negative test before boarding the aircraft.

Australia previously only allowed a limited number of citizens and permanent residents to return from abroad, with a mandatory 14-day quarantine period at a hotel at their own expense. There were also some exceptions for foreign travelers for economic reasons, including, arguably, some Hollywood stars.

(Report by Jonathan Barrett, Jamie Freed, Jill Gralow, James Redmayne and Lidia Kelly; Edited by Daniel Wallis, Richard Pullin and Jane Wardell)