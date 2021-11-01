Australia eases international border restrictions for first time in pandemic





Australia eased its international border restrictions Monday for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated audience to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional hugs at Sydney airport.

After 18 months of some of the world’s strictest coronavirus border policies, millions of Australians are now free to travel without a permit or quarantine upon arrival in the country. While travel is initially limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families, it sets in motion a plan to reopen the country to international tourists and workers, both much needed to revitalize a tired nation. Passengers on the first flights from Singapore and Los Angeles arrived in Sydney early in the morning, much greeted by tearful friends and relatives they had not seen in months. Passengers were also welcomed by airline staff holding banners and donated wild Australian flowers and chocolate chip cookies. At Sydney Airport on Sunday. (Reuters) “A little scary and exciting, I came home to see my mother because she’s not well,” said Ethan Carter after boarding a Qantas Airways flight from Los Angeles. “So it’s all anxiety and emotion and I love her gatherings and I can’t wait to see her,” he said, adding that he had been abroad for two years. In one of the world’s harshest responses to the coronavirus pandemic, Australia closed its international border 18 months ago, barring foreign tourists and barring citizens from leaving or arriving unless an exception is given. Strict travel rules effectively barred many Australians from attending important events, including weddings and funerals, and barred people from meeting family and friends. “It’s a day of celebration – the fact that Australians can move more freely in and out of our country without a home quarantine if they are double vaccinated,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Australian Broadcasting Corp. There are 16 scheduled arrivals of international flights. at Sydney airport on Monday and 14 scheduled departures, the airport operator said. Foreign Ministry data show that about 47,000 people abroad are inclined to return home. The easing of travel rules in the states of Victoria and New South Wales and in the Australian Capital Territory comes as most of Australia moves from a COVID-zero pandemic management strategy to living with the virus through extensive vaccinations. While the Delta outbreak kept Sydney and Melbourne in blockades for months until late, Australia’s COVID-19 cases remain much lower than many comparable countries, with just over 170,500 infections and 1,735 deaths. NO TOURISTS STILL The change in travel rules, however, is not uniform across the country, with states and territories having different vaccination rates and health policies. Western Australia, which gets one of the largest areas of iron ore in the world, remains largely isolated from the rest of the country – and the world – as the state struggles to defend its virus-free status. And while Thailand and Israel would welcome tourists vaccinated Monday, foreign travelers were not yet welcome in Australia, with the exception of those from neighboring New Zealand. “We still have a long way to go in terms of our sector recovery, but allowing fully vaccinated Australians to travel without quarantine will provide the template to bring back students, business travelers and tourists from around the world.” Sydney Airport. CEO Geoff Culbert said. Citizens of Singapore are the next group that will be allowed entry, from November 21st. Unvaccinated passengers will still face quarantine restrictions and all passengers need proof of a COVID-19 negative test before boarding the aircraft. Australia previously only allowed a limited number of citizens and permanent residents to return from abroad, with a mandatory 14-day quarantine period at a hotel at their own expense. There were also some exceptions for foreign travelers for economic reasons, including, arguably, some Hollywood stars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/australia-eases-international-border-restrictions-for-first-time-in-pandemic-7601283/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos