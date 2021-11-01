I have to go to my daughter, I have to keep her: families reunite at Sydney airport after international border reopens | Sydney

Sydney Airport has become the scene of tearful family reunions, with fully vaccinated Australians able to fly home and leave the airport directly for the first time in 583 days.

Many of the passengers who were aboard the first flights from Singapore and Los Angeles entered the arrivals terminal shortly after 6 a.m. Monday morning to be greeted by emotional family members and loved ones.

Returning Australians were handed Tim Tams and hakea flowers with a pillow as they walked through a crowd of reporters.

I have to go to my daughter, I have to hold her, said one woman as she pushed the crowd to hug her daughter.

Carlie Boyd was one of the first Australians to push a luggage cart into the arrivals hall clearing the heavily sterilized customs area at 6.28am and breathing in the fresh Sydney morning air for the first time in more than three years.

Boyds brother Ryan Boyd and sister Clare Lyons had arrived at the airport just before 6 a.m. with a balloon and a sign to greet him and ran to hug him.

It has been quite stressful, so being able to get home without having to go to quarantine is great, Boyd said.

Clare Lyons, center, and Ryan Boyd, right, expect their sister Carlie Boyd. Photo: Blake Sharp-Wiggins / The Guardian

A hug in the arrivals hall. Photo: Bianca de Marchi / EPA

She had been living in New York and since she was unable to secure a flight home during the months of quarantine arrival limits, she bought her Qantas ticket to Sydney three days ago.

She and her siblings planned to surprise their parents at their Blue Mountains family home.

There were a lot of people on that flight who had loved ones who were going to die or had people who died this week, so for them to be able to get off the plane and go and see them right away is very amazing, Boyd said. .

Tearful reunions as Australia reopens international borders for the first time in pandemic videos

Other passengers with whom the Guardian Australia spoke said there were only about 70 people on the first Qanta flight and that many were visiting loved ones who were dying.

When Ethan Carter entered the arrivals hall and went to Australian soil for the first time in two years, he had only one thing in mind. His mother, Joy.

I’m worried and excited and can’t wait to see him.

Ethan Carter coming from LA, on his way to see his mother in Perth. Photo: Blake Sharp-Wiggins / The Guardian

Carter, who lives in Chicago, said he was desperate to see his mother, who is ill and has been transferred to permanent care.

She is in WA, so I do not want to talk about their laws, which may never allow me, he said. I am very scared and emotional because I want to see my mom. He choked as he added: The doctor said she does not have much time.

He then approached border officials to discuss how he could fly to Perth to quarantine before visiting his mother.

He also issued a prayer for the Prime Minister of Western Australia, Mark McGowan: Mark, think of people who are mentally suffering to see their family, this is also a health issue You need to reunite families again, you need that everyone should to be together. , is so important.

We respect that you are trying to be safe, but everyone should be together, please.

Elsewhere in the arrival halls, some were meeting new family members for the first time.

Moments after her son Robert walked out of the customs hall with his partner, Ivan, and daughter, Pia, Deb dApice took her two-year-old granddaughter, held her in her face, and stared at her.

It’s fabulous, I just feel fabulous, she said.

Deb dApice meets Pian, her two-year-old granddaughter, for the first time. Photo: Bianca de Marchi / AAP

Upstairs at the departure gates, Australians eager to travel were gathering to make the most of the international travel freedoms that also took effect on Monday.

After hearing that international travel would be allowed without exception and knowing she would not have to quarantine her return, Nicole Forrest booked tickets with United Airlines to travel to Mexico with her 12-year-old daughter Olive.

They will fly through Los Angeles before traveling to Tulum, where the couple from Cronulla are planning to enjoy the beaches and visit local sites.

It’s very exciting, Forrest said. It will be a spiritual experience.

Olive said she was more excited to try the food in Mexico.

Cronulla residents Nicole Forrest and her daughter Olive are on their way to Tulum, Mexico. Photo: Blake Sharp-Wiggins / The Guardian

Miad and Zahra Zandabi, who are moving to Boston. Photo: Blake Sharp-Wiggins / The Guardian

Miad and Zahra Zandabi were flying to Boston, where they are relocating for a job that Miad organized more than a year ago, but for which they had not been able to secure exit approvals.

To be honest, I was sad to be leaving Australia, but after the stalemate it is very exciting to start again, Miad said. The Pagewood couple have families overseas and hope to be able to visit them more easily.

Melanie Carrier posed for a photo on the Sydney departure table before splitting with her partner, Richard Peake, and heading to the flight departure gate. She is traveling to visit family in Montreal, whom she has not seen in over two years.

I just want to be able to go home, she said. We missed weddings and birthdays and I want to hug my parents again.

Melanie Carrier, photographed with her partner Richard Peake, is flying to Montreal to visit her family for the first time in two years. Photo: Blake Sharp-Wiggins / The Guardian

The experience of someone leaving at the start was strange for Peake, who noted that he had none of the typical blockages and parking shortages of the days before the pandemic.

While airline officials reported that queues at the international terminal were the longest they have been in all year, the airport is far from its full capacity. On Monday there will be 16 arrivals and 14 departures with international flights, from an average of 10 arrivals and departures every day since July last year. But while most incoming flights were limited to 10 passengers, Monday flights had no restrictions on how many vaccinated passengers they could carry.

Sign up to receive an email with top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

As Australians entered the arrivals area and in the arms of their loved ones, airline executives and politicians held press conferences. Most tried to keep the attention of the media, which instead were focused on talking to passengers.

Today Sydney has reopened Australia to the world, said New South Wales Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres.