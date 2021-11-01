Climbing over obstacles General Aviation News: International Aviation News

All signs indicate that the means of air mobility are set for rapid and radical growth in the coming decades. Morgan Stanley currently estimates the industry will reach $ 1 trillion by 2040, and more than 150 companies currently have UAM and AAM aircraft projects under development. Founded companies like Airbus and Bell are making giant strides with UAM aircraft, while a host of original eVTOL (OEM) equipment manufacturers such as Joby, BETA and Archer are trying to push speed, range and capacity to take AAM innovation to new levels. .

While much of the industry focuses on the challenge of aircraft design, there are a host of other obstacles outside the laboratory environment that need to be addressed – especially on four very important fronts.

AIR MOBILITY REQUIRES INTEGRATION

In addition to the technology challenges posed by the vehicles themselves, the industry faces a number of real-world challenges regarding the integration of their operation and flight paths into traditional aerospace environments and into the National Aerospace System (NAS).

Ecosystems such as the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Area (MIZ) provide the perfect environment for testing technologies and solutions that allow UAM and AAM aircraft to coexist with traditional air traffic. MIZ offers the ideal production and testing bases not only to test but also to scale new technology. This is extremely important, as the possible routes from airport to airport and from the city center to the airport will most likely be the first to gain wide traction, especially for UAM aircraft.

INFRASTRUCTURE AND PERMITS

As with any form of flight, UAM and AAM aircraft will bring a host of infrastructural, regulatory and compliance challenges.

Vertiports – purpose-built facilities specifically designed for AAM operators – will create a need for infrastructure and capabilities that traditional landing facilities cannot meet. For example, vertiports present a logistical and infrastructural challenge stemming from the need for electrification and recharging capabilities. Integrated charging systems will provide the power needed to safely, quickly and efficiently load ground-based aircraft and electric vehicles that will transport passengers and goods. Moreover, future vertigos will have to accommodate a much higher traffic volume, making location, noise contours, and approach and launch paths an essential part of the design equation.

While incorporating helicopters into existing airports seems like a logical fit, it also presents a new range of challenges, including aircraft equipment and storage, emergency response capabilities, aircraft maintenance, and hazards associated with high-capacity electrical equipment. .

Across the industry, the first and most important hurdle will be certification and regulatory compliance. Industry standardization affects the R&D, production and market readiness of new technologies; therefore it has a significant collective effect on innovation, productivity and market structure. At this point, the UAM and AAM industries have not set standards that will affect the future orthoport or type of activity and scalability needed to support it. New questions arise as quickly as technology itself: What skills and equipment should a future vertiport have? What kind of security and support is needed? What will be the requirements for the integration and definition of airspace needs for eVTOL and UAM operations? What will be the industry standard for acceptable charging time? At what point do vertiports reach saturation? What will distinguish, if any, vertical passenger gates from cargo ones, and what type of air and ground infrastructure should be required for each?

In this case, regulatory agencies are not an obstacle; their partnership is key to understanding and anticipating infrastructure needs as the industry continues to evolve.

CHALLENGES OF REAL ESTATE AND LABOR FORCE

As UAM and AAM vehicles enter a period of rapid growth, real estate availability and manpower will be essential to ensure organized and managed adoption.

“Talent availability is a key focus for us,” says Christopher Ash, Senior Vice President of Aviation Business Development at Hillwood. “The shortage of employees in any industry is serious, but especially in an area as complex as the supply chain. AllianceTexas and MIZ are positioned to recruit first-class talent who have an understanding of aerospace engineering, aviation technology as the future aviation and aerospace design, 5G connectivity and other essential capabilities surrounding the most advanced technologies. aircraft. Without it, you just can’t move forward and grow successfully. “

Real estate challenges will shape how fast technology expands. These issues include the availability of future locations and capacity of the local electricity grid, the capacity and overcrowding of airspace, access to land and inland air, and proximity to expected urban demand.

Innovative ecosystems like MIZ provide aviation companies with the tools, partnerships and infrastructure they need to test, scale and support growth safely. The unique environment gives OEMs the opportunity to collaborate with other MIZ-based logistics companies to navigate the evolving airspace environment and work together to develop and implement industry standards.

productivity

The production challenges that lie between UAM and AAM vehicles and the extensive deployment go beyond aircraft assembly. In 2020, EASA released a report recommending that vehicles comply with the reliability standards used by commercial aviation – meaning that the threshold for failure probability is one in a billion flight hours. Achieving this requires extensive testing in environments that copy real-world scenarios.

To support the widely anticipated adoption, manufacturers need to produce aeronautical quality machinery but with the capacity of automobile quantity. This means having an object with easy access to parts, suppliers and strategic partners.

Landscapes built for purposes like MIZ help address these problems. Its access to more than 27,000 acres enables MIZ to synthesize a variety of urban, residential and industrial environments and its ongoing flow of business cargo and flights at Fort Worth Alliance Airport enables a close examination of the types of solutions that will be needed. to further integrate future helicopters with general aviation airports. It also provides charging, power generation and other basic services that manufacturers need to transform the way people and goods move.

summary

UAM and AAM vehicles need manufacturing facilities and cross-industry collaboration to take shape. But evolution toward widespread use requires much, much more. Existing facilities such as Fort Worth Airport Alliance, MIZ and others are leading the way in meeting these challenges by providing the infrastructure, space and testing facilities that the industry needs to rise above the barriers that lie ahead.

