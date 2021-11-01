France 24, the leading international news channel, launches BOLT +, the first blockchain-based live streaming application.





London AND SINGAPORE, November 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – International news channel France 24 has launched a live broadcast service BOLT + in English, French *, Arabic and Spanish. With this latest distribution deal, BOLT + subscribers will now have access to France 24 channels on their phones and tablets. The BOLT + app is also available on Hisense smart TVs France 24 available to its seven million viewers worldwide. Easier access to global content with little or no cost With the BOLT + live streaming service, available for free as a mobile app on iOS, Android and smart TVs, millions of users from all over the world are able to enjoy unparalleled live TV anytime, anywhere. Available at Google Playstore AND App Store , BOLT + users will be able to stream content live 24/7 to their smart TVs via Chromecast. Furthermore, users can keep track of what is displayed on each channel through the BOLT channel guides. More than just a broadcasting platform BOLT + is more than just a live TV and radio app, it is part of a blockchain-based media ecosystem that is the first of its kind.

“BOLT Global’s mission is to democratize media content and empower broadcasters, creators and broadcasters around the world to have a decentralized platform that empowers their creative and financial freedom,” he says. Jamal Hassim |, co-founder of BOLT Global. “The goal is to support content creators and broadcasters to reach out and engage directly with their audience and to develop new revenue streams with their content and intellectual property.” BOLT Global has long established partnerships with leading global brands, including Deutsche Welle, Al Jazeera, CBSN, ABC News and Hisense Group, the second largest Smart TV manufacturer in the world. Sports content is also provided by Dugout (part of OneFootball Group) which delivers exclusive behind-the-scenes content directly from top football clubs, including Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and more. The story goes on friend FRANCE 24 CHANNELS IN BOLT + * With the exception of the United States, Canada and Singapore About BOLT Global BOLT Global is a blockchain-based media and fintech ecosystem, consisting of BOLT + (a live streaming service hosting TV networks, broadcasters and creators) and BoltX (cryptocurrency portfolio and DeFi app). Through engagement programs enabled by decentralized finance and financial rewards, the BOLT ecosystem makes it easier than ever for users, creators and brands alike to create and increase value in the new Web 3.0. circle France 24, a France Mdias Monde channel France 24, the international news channel, broadcasts 24/7 (12 hours a day in Spanish) to 444 million households worldwide in French, Arabic, English and Spanish. All four channels have a combined weekly viewership of 98.5 million viewers. France 24 gives a French perspective on global affairs through a network of 160 correspondent offices located in almost every country. It is available via cable, satellite, DTT, ADSL, mobile phones, tablets and connected TVs, as well as YouTube in four languages. Every month, France The 24 digital platforms attract 28.7 million views, 158 million video views (2020 average) and 53 million followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (May 2021). France24.com SOURCE BOLT Global

