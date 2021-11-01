International
Australia has been dragged kicking and shouting at a net zero plan ahead of Glasgow, but we still follow the package | Michael Mann and Christopher Wright
orAfter much Sturm und Drang, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has finally set out to take part in the global climate talks in Glasgow with a vague and hastily committed commitment to zero net carbon emissions by 2050.
Rising international pressure and voter concerns over the devastating climate impact Australia has suffered in recent years seem to have finally dragged the government into kicking and shouting at the position, despite a backlash from the ruling coalition partners, the national party. , against any such engagement. . However, last week Morrison triumphantly waved a pamphlet announcing his governments’ commitment to net zero under the Australian Road flag.
During the promises and lack of details, the government’s commitment relies on the sustainability of dubious technologies of the future, mostly capturing carbon on a massive scale, rather than any mandated emission reductions, let alone a price or tax on emitted carbon. As Morrison said: Our plan works with Australians to achieve this goal. Our plan enables them, does not legislate them, does not mandate them.
While business groups, including those representing the country’s coal industry such as the Australian Minerals Council, appreciated the announcement As a matter of fact, foreign observers have noted that this commitment is the weakest among developed countries participating in the Glasgow talks and lacks any change in the government’s existing emission reduction targets of 26% to 28%. by 2030 (half of other industrialized countries like the US, UK and the European Union are committed to it). Really, final analysis suggests that Australia is at the back of the package among developed countries in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and moving away from fossil fuels.
While this commitment, even if reluctant, to zero-emissions by 2050 is to be welcomed, in reality it should be seen within the broader context of Australian governments continuing to cover the fossil fuel industry. Australia is one of the world’s largest exporters of fossil fuels (ranking just behind Russia and Saudi Arabia) and the largest in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, comprising 7% of global fossil fuel exports. After decades of government-sponsored expansion, the Australian coal and gas industries make the country the fifth largest fossil fuel miner in absolute terms (larger than India, Indonesia, Canada, Iraq and Iran). In addition, domestic emissions are significant, ranking 14th globally and based on the highest per capita in the OECD.
This dependence on fossil fuels stems from the close support of the industry government over the decades, with considerable help from the Murdoch media empire, which has introduced the extraction and use of fossil fuels as inherent in Australia’s national identity and economic well-being. While growing concerns about climate change have spurred policy reform efforts (most notably in the introduction of carbon pricing legislation by the government of former Gillard Gillard Labor a decade ago), these moves have been strongly opposed by the Coalition and mining industry.
However, as the complete denial of climate change becomes unstable in the face of record droughts, fires and floods, industry and its collaborators in government and conservative media have become embroiled in what one of us has called new climate war. This fight against climate action involves a series of tactics that can not be completely denied, but nevertheless aim to block, or at least slow down the transition of fossil fuels.
In Australia, a key tactic of climate inaction forces has been to call for one measured response which in no way limits the expansion of fossil fuels. If Australia were to limit its coal exports, inactivists argue, buyers would get coal from elsewhere (a variation of the protection of drug dealers). Or they claim that Australian coal helps lift developing countries out of energy poverty (a speech delivered by US coal giant Peabody Energy and promoted by climate inactivators). They insist that coal is good for mankind. Indeed, Morrison in a previous incarnation as the country treasurer in the hot summer of 2017, famously shook a coal lump at opposition politicians on the floor of parliament, declaring: This is coal, do not be afraid ! Well, we should have been afraid. Very scared. After all, look who is now prime minister.
Given the history of Coalitions for the Protection of Fossil Energy Dominance in Australia, what should we do with their belated acceptance of the zero net agenda? Overall, it looks like the song remains the same! The failure to commit to raising emission reduction targets, as well as recent revelations that the Australian government has sought to mitigate a UN recommendation to phase out coal and gas power plants, and rejected a call for united with a US and Europe – The vow led to reduce methane emissions and that the country’s energy minister will boost the benefits of Australian gas investment in the Glasgow talks, all look the same for the course. While Morrison has replaced the coal pile with a lighted brochure, there seems to be little content on governments’ alleged commitment to climate action.
Like nations and other companies committed to a continued extraction and use of fossil fuels as usual, the name of the game seems to be delay and inaction. Unfortunately, the delay time has long passed and the window to avoid catastrophic climate disruption is closing rapidly. We can not afford further inaction and turmoil from the current Australian government.
