Fighting at home, Biden is favored by the G20 trip abroad
ROME President Biden closed a long weekend of diplomacy Sunday with an impressive proclamation of America’s renewed power on the world stage, claiming credit for what he touted as advances in climate change, tax evasion and Iran’s nuclear ambitions. at the end of Group 20. the summit missing some of its biggest global opponents.
Driven by a three-day return to interpersonal negotiations that have defined his political career and still emotionally overcome by a prolonged Friday audience with Pope Francis, Mr Biden shook questions about the drop in the number of his home polls and projected new optimism for his downfall. the domestic policy agenda.
He acknowledged the contradictions and obstacles in his long-term ambitions for issues such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions with a smile. And he claimed significant progress from a summit that produced a major victory for his administration, the adoption of a global pact to set minimum corporate tax rates along with an agreement between the United States and Europe that would remove tariffs , including those for European steel and aluminum.
In other areas, such as climate change and the re-establishment of a nuclear deal with Iran, the summit produced little concrete action.
But the president repeatedly told reporters that the weekend had shown the strength of American engagement on the world stage and that he had renewed the relationship that broke down under his predecessor, Donald J. Trump.
They listened, Mr. Biden said. Everyone was looking for me. They wanted to know what our views were. We helped lead what happened here. The United States is the most critical part of this whole agenda and we did it.
During his Roman vacation, Mr. Biden tried to mend ties with the French over a deteriorating submarine deal, get the blessing of the tax deal that his administration pushed the border after years of negotiations, and push for more. ambitious climate commitments ahead of a global conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where he would then travel.
The president left behind the chaos and frustrations of Washington, where recent polls show voter disapproval is rising for his performance in office and Democrats remain divided over a pair of bills that would spend $ 3 trillion together to move the agenda forward. its wide interior. . Survey conducted by NBC News shows that seven in 10 Americans and almost half of Democrats believe America is going in the wrong direction.
But after days of contentious diplomacy at a time when bipartisan co-operation is lacking in the country, Mr Biden told a news conference on Sunday that he hoped the two bills would be passed in the House of Representatives next week. and minimizing votes.
Voting will go up and down, up and down, Mr Biden said. Look at every other president. The same thing happened. But not for that I ran.
One reason why Mr. Biden sought the presidency, after more than four decades as senator and vice president, was for meetings like the Group of 20, where he is able to pursue the persistent policy he has long enjoyed.
World leaders have been slow to regroup in person as the pandemic has spread to its second year, but Mr Biden attended a Group 7 meeting in England in June, which was a kind of diplomatic icebreaker for rich countries. . The Rome summit brought together a larger group of leaders, although some of Mr Bidens’s biggest rivals on the world stage, such as the Chinese Xi Jinping and the Russians Vladimir Putin, stayed at home.
Mr. Biden and other world leaders said the return to personal talks changed the dynamics.
Mario Draghi, the Italian prime minister whose country hosted the summit, told a news conference that those present were more willing than ever to address climate change, inequality and other issues that would require collective action for fix them.
Something has changed, Mr. Draghi said.
Mr. Biden met for an hour at the summit with leaders of various influences.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took 80 minutes. On Sunday, Mr. Biden also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines, coming out with the joint promise to continue engaging in a series of disputes, mainly in the light of Turkey’s influence in some critical regions, including Syria, Afghanistan. , Libya. and the Eastern Mediterranean.
Mr Biden said there were no substitutes looking someone straight in the eye when you are trying to do something.
But in many areas, the summit produced more rhetoric than action.
An agreement reached by leaders Sunday pledged to end funding for coal-fired power plants in countries outside their own country and to continue efforts to keep the average global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century. .
We remain committed to the goal of the Paris Agreement to keep the global average temperature rise below 2C and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the leaders said in a statement.
The lack of further progress angered activists and predicted the difficulties Mr Biden could face when attending a climate convention in Glasgow starting Monday.
Mr Biden acknowledged the irony in another push he made at the summit for oil and gas-producing countries to boost production to cut running and heating costs at a time when he is also urging the world to move away from fossil fuels. But he said the shift from oil and gas to lower-emission alternatives would not happen immediately and that he was seeking to isolate consumers from price shocks in the meantime.
Climate summits commitments quickly drew criticism from environmental activists. Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, called the agreement between the leaders weak and said it lacked ambition and vision. Jrn Kalinski, a senior adviser at Oxfam, said he was silent, unambitious and had no concrete plans.
Mr Biden offered only growing progress on the issue of disorderly global supply chains, which was the topic of a side meeting of the 14 countries he hosted on Sunday afternoon. Mr. Biden announced that he was signing an executive order for defense reserves that would allow us to respond and respond more quickly to deficiencies in supply chains.
He also unveiled an agreement to lift tariffs on European steel and aluminum, an agreement between the United States and the European Union that he said would benefit American consumers and prove to the world that democracies are taking on difficult problems and yes offer sound solutions.
There was no solution to a protracted dispute over the purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system by Turkey. Mr Erdogan has refused to back down from the purchase, despite sanctions and exclusion from a US defense program to develop the F-35 fighter jet. And Mr Biden refused to allow Mr Erdogan to buy F-16 fighter jets to upgrade his fleet with the money he had already spent on the F-35.
But as his press conference closed, the engagement in which Mr. Biden lasted longer was what started his journey: his meeting with Pope Francis.
Asked by a reporter about criticism from some conservative American Catholics that public officials like Mr. Biden, who are Catholics but support legal access to abortion, should be denied communion, Mr Biden said the issue and his meeting with the Pope were personal.
The pope, Mr Biden said on Friday, called him a good Catholic and said he should continue to receive communion.
On Sunday, Mr. Biden began a lengthy reflection on his relationship with Francesco and his admiration for him. He told how the Pope had advised his family after the death of Mr. Bidens’s eldest son, Beau, a tragedy he equated with the loss of a real part of my soul.
Drowning in a few moments, Mr. Biden said the Pope had become someone who had given great comfort to my family when my son died.
The two men, Mr Biden added, maintain contact.
He left the stage without asking any further questions.
Carlotta Gall, Jason Horowitz and Somini Sengupta contributed to the report.
