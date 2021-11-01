Fighting at home, Biden is favored by the G20 trip abroad

ROME President Biden closed a long weekend of diplomacy Sunday with an impressive proclamation of America’s renewed power on the world stage, claiming credit for what he touted as advances in climate change, tax evasion and Iran’s nuclear ambitions. at the end of Group 20. the summit missing some of its biggest global opponents.

Driven by a three-day return to interpersonal negotiations that have defined his political career and still emotionally overcome by a prolonged Friday audience with Pope Francis, Mr Biden shook questions about the drop in the number of his home polls and projected new optimism for his downfall. the domestic policy agenda.

He acknowledged the contradictions and obstacles in his long-term ambitions for issues such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions with a smile. And he claimed significant progress from a summit that produced a major victory for his administration, the adoption of a global pact to set minimum corporate tax rates along with an agreement between the United States and Europe that would remove tariffs , including those for European steel and aluminum.

In other areas, such as climate change and the re-establishment of a nuclear deal with Iran, the summit produced little concrete action.