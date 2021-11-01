International
Discontinuation of Department of Health IT affecting medical appointments, COVID-19 testing across NL
An outage of IT systems is causing problems with a range of health services in Newfoundland and Labrador, causing delays, canceled appointments and problems with testing for COVID-19.
In a press release Sunday evening, the Department of Health said it continues to evaluate the outage; however, service impacts vary by region.
In the Eastern Health region, all non-emergency procedures scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled for a later date. Patients traveling to the Eastern Health region for appointments should call 1-833-777-1276 to determine if your appointment is being rescheduled.
All appointments at health centers on Monday will be canceled. Central Health Patients with questions about appointments, procedures, and surgeries scheduled for Monday can call 1-844-651-6214.
Scheduled tele-health and virtual meetings with Eastern Health and Central Health providers or services, such as cancer care, will not continue on Monday.
Meetings for chemotherapy at Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook, Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital in Stephenville, and Dr. Charles L. LeGrow Health Center in Port aux Basques will not continue Monday.
Routine laboratory and imaging diagnostic meetings Monday in the Labrador-Grenfell health area will be canceled and rescheduled at a later date.
None of the provincial regional health authorities are able to send or receive emails.
Some health services are ongoing
Personal dialysis, community-based services, mental health and addiction counseling services, vaccination clinics and appointments at the maternal-fetal assessment unit in the Eastern Health region will continue.
Personal dialysis will continue at the James Paton Memorial Regional Health Center in Gander and the Newfoundland Central Regional Health Center in Grand Falls-Windsor.
In the western and Labrador-Grenfell health regions, clinical services and planned surgeries will continue as planned.
Western Health blood collection meetings will continue as planned.
COVID-19 documents have been affected
Processing for forms and applications for COVID-19 will continue, albeit on paper, including the travel form requested for visitors, the test form and test results for COVID-19, and the forms used to submit vaccination documents outside the province. .
The department initially announced the shutdown Saturday night after parts of the provincial CoVID-19 online hub were initially affected.
In a statement sent to CBC News on Saturday, the department said travelers arriving in the province with completed travel forms can provide the reference number from their documents, along with identification, when they arrive. If a form is not already completed when they arrive, travelers can use a paper copy.
Those seeking testing for COVID-19 should call 811, the department said.
The outage is also affecting the operating, clinical and administrative systems used by the provincial health authorities.
In a news release Saturday, Eastern Health said Meditech, the main information system used to manage patient care and funding information, was affected, as was PACS, the system that provides access to medical images such as X-rays.
Central Health said there may be delays in emergency services related to the outage, while Western Health said the patient’s Wi-Fi was also affected.
Both the Department of Health and health authorities are working with the Newfoundland and Labrador Center for Health Information and the Bell Alliance to try and resolve the issue.
The Department of Health did not respond to requests for interviews by CBC News on Sunday.
The department said Health Minister John Haggie and Eastern Health CEO David Diamond will provide a live update at 11 a.m. Monday.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/nl-it-outage-health-services-1.6231990
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]