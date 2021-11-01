Discontinuation of Department of Health IT affecting medical appointments, COVID-19 testing across NL

An outage of IT systems is causing problems with a range of health services in Newfoundland and Labrador, causing delays, canceled appointments and problems with testing for COVID-19.

In a press release Sunday evening, the Department of Health said it continues to evaluate the outage; however, service impacts vary by region.

In the Eastern Health region, all non-emergency procedures scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled for a later date. Patients traveling to the Eastern Health region for appointments should call 1-833-777-1276 to determine if your appointment is being rescheduled.

All appointments at health centers on Monday will be canceled. Central Health Patients with questions about appointments, procedures, and surgeries scheduled for Monday can call 1-844-651-6214.

Scheduled tele-health and virtual meetings with Eastern Health and Central Health providers or services, such as cancer care, will not continue on Monday.

Meetings for chemotherapy at Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook, Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital in Stephenville, and Dr. Charles L. LeGrow Health Center in Port aux Basques will not continue Monday.

Routine laboratory and imaging diagnostic meetings Monday in the Labrador-Grenfell health area will be canceled and rescheduled at a later date.

None of the provincial regional health authorities are able to send or receive emails.

Some health services are ongoing

Personal dialysis, community-based services, mental health and addiction counseling services, vaccination clinics and appointments at the maternal-fetal assessment unit in the Eastern Health region will continue.

Personal dialysis will continue at the James Paton Memorial Regional Health Center in Gander and the Newfoundland Central Regional Health Center in Grand Falls-Windsor.

In the western and Labrador-Grenfell health regions, clinical services and planned surgeries will continue as planned.

Western Health blood collection meetings will continue as planned.

COVID-19 documents have been affected

Processing for forms and applications for COVID-19 will continue, albeit on paper, including the travel form requested for visitors, the test form and test results for COVID-19, and the forms used to submit vaccination documents outside the province. .

The department initially announced the shutdown Saturday night after parts of the provincial CoVID-19 online hub were initially affected.

In a statement sent to CBC News on Saturday, the department said travelers arriving in the province with completed travel forms can provide the reference number from their documents, along with identification, when they arrive. If a form is not already completed when they arrive, travelers can use a paper copy.

Those seeking testing for COVID-19 should call 811, the department said.

The system that provides access to medical images like X-rays is also affected by the IT disruption affecting Newfoundland and Labrador health authorities. (Brian Snyder / Reuters)

The outage is also affecting the operating, clinical and administrative systems used by the provincial health authorities.

In a news release Saturday, Eastern Health said Meditech, the main information system used to manage patient care and funding information, was affected, as was PACS, the system that provides access to medical images such as X-rays.

Central Health said there may be delays in emergency services related to the outage, while Western Health said the patient’s Wi-Fi was also affected.

Both the Department of Health and health authorities are working with the Newfoundland and Labrador Center for Health Information and the Bell Alliance to try and resolve the issue.

The Department of Health did not respond to requests for interviews by CBC News on Sunday.

The department said Health Minister John Haggie and Eastern Health CEO David Diamond will provide a live update at 11 a.m. Monday.