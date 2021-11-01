Democratic leaders of the G-20 were raised on stage by the kings

While the 17-page summit communiqué, which covers more than 60 topics, is a step forward from what the Saudi G-20 presidency managed to deliver in 2020, neither the unwavering hand of Italian Prime Minister and summit host Mario Draghi could save this meeting.

The biggest developments came from bilateral meetings or national political interest, instead of group discussions: Canada will donate another 200 million doses of COVAX vaccine, and the EU and US are suspension of their steel and aluminum tariffs.

President Joe Bidens’s biggest multilateral contribution took place outside the summit: hosting a meeting against China after the completion of official proceedings, on the topic of supply chain elasticity. He urged attendees to diversify their supply chains and announced an unspecified amount of funding to help U.S. partners, as well as the United States, ease port blockade.

While France was a deliberate non-appearance at the Bidens event, still making political points about its broken deal to provide Australia with submarines, the real problem for Bidens this weekend is that he did not fix it. its political supply chain.

Home in Washington, DC The failure of Congress to agree on legislative and financial building blocks to meet Bidens’ climate targets did more to underestimate it than any rival government.

Instead, it was the unelected figures who set the agenda, leaving the United States and other Democratic leaders in the political dust.

Ahead of the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin dominated media coverage by refusing to attend in person.

Beijing’s unwillingness to announce any major new climate commitments, passing at the top of the Congress blockade in Washington, left summit participants and activists in a bad mood.

When the national leaders arrived in Rome, the first port of call for many people was the Vatican, where Pope Francis used those meetings to present them with calls for bold action on climate and Covid.

His messages to Biden, according to a senior administration official, were to accelerate America’s climate ambitions and increase the commitment of rich countries to offer $ 100 billion a year in climate financing to developing countries.

The theft of the Pope’s scene continued on Saturday: His outstanding gift to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is widely accused of promoting Hindu nationalism, was a treaty on the Human Brotherhood, which he co-wrote with the Grand Imam of Al- Azhar.

On Sunday, Pope Francis used his weekly prayer at St. Peter’s to “pray that the cry of the earth and the cry of the people be heard, also spreading to the authorship of e-books. The Pope is making his encyclical Laudato si Readers. A care alliance for our shared home » available for free: actually offering it as a rival version of the G-20 summit communiqué.

Many other unelected figures remained making serious political upheavals, including First Lady Jill Biden, who was sitting next to French President Emmanuel Macron at the summit gala dinner on Saturday. Her efforts did not persuade her to join President Bidens’s supply chain meeting on Sunday evening: The French RSVP remained sharp not.

Journalists were among the losers at this summit, with national leaders shunning media control and acting despite endless speeches about global commonalities and doing more to support the less fortunate world as if they were hiding again in an isolated resort.

Australian journalists complained loudly about trips around the globe only to receive zero updates on the location and plans of their prime minister, Scott Morrison. Elysée Palace officials made a similar act of disappearance on Saturday: It’s as if they gave up, said a French journalist.

When leaders were confronted with questions from the traveling press body, it was tightly controlled. Journalists were forced to gather two hours before they wanted to capture Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. President Biden waited so long to speak to reporters, most of whom had left the summit when he began to speak. leaving it facing a mostly empty room.

Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland ran out of the room after only 20 minutes of soft answers to questions from Canadian journalists alone. (Her staff said POLITICOS reporters in the hall were not Canadian and therefore unqualified to ask a question.)

European royal families were happy to plunge into the communication vacuum left by governments, carrying out a marked shift in political role.

Queen Maximum of the Netherlands, the wife of the Dutch Queen, who is also a United Nations special advocate for comprehensive development finance, was the star of the summit on Saturday.

One minute she was deep in conversation and fistfighting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the next minute having lunch with World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and International Monetary Fund Prime Minister Kristalina Georgieva. Were it not for a photo with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, she was heading to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for commitments around financial inclusion, or co-hosting with Draghi a formal summit session to support businesses owned by grave.

Britain’s Prince Charles ended up making the biggest royal coup, calling on gathered leaders for their weak climate promises when he addressed them Sunday morning.

While Draghi as host of the summit expressed satisfaction that the leaders agreed to hold 1.5 degrees [Celsius] with extension (as a frontier for global warming) and optimistically asserted that they agreed to leave coal behind us, Prince Charles had nothing of it.

Speaking of an overwhelming responsibility for the unborn generations, the prince said he was at the G-20 to shed light not only on how far we have come as national political leaders tend to do, but also how far we still have to go.

He told leaders that listening is often more important than speaking, as he snatched the stories of all the people he was listening to in climate-vulnerable places, adding that it is impossible not to hear the desperate voices of young people.

Prince Charles’s other effect was to steal part of President Bidens’ thunder. With five decades of high-level political experience, Biden is accustomed to being the most experienced leader in the room, but the Prince of Wales can compare him on this front.

He used that experience to send a warning to Washington, which has not yet managed to get the first half trillion dollars of out-of-door climate financing: We will need trillions of dollars of investment each year to secure infrastructure. needed to meet the 1.5 degree target, Prince Charles said.

In the end, Prince said he is putting his trust in private sector leaders to get the job done: They want to make a difference with the type of investment only they can offer and hold the ultimate key to the solutions we seek, he said. . His last desperate prayer to politicians: simply offer guarantees and legislative signals that would help unlock this private investment.

Fourteen years after the G-20 leaders’ summit experiment, which aimed to expand global governance beyond the G-7 by holding a more manageable forum than the 193-member United Nations, there are serious questions as to whether it can deliver more than the current milquetoast engagement group.

John Kirton, who heads the world-leading G-20 research team at the University of Toronto, told POLITICO that this year the G-20 reached an unprecedented high of at least 84 percent in line with its commitments.

If this is true, it has not yet been able to stop 7,500 people from dying from largely preventable deaths by Covid every day; has not helped reduce global carbon emissions; and overlooks the fact that it was the OECD, not the G-20, that mediated the tax reform that is the achievement of this summit.

From inside the closed halls of the summit, a structure known as Reja Draghi praised a relatively small group of protesters, who numbered in the thousands, and demonstrated peacefully throughout Rome on Saturday because they pushed us and kept us at work.

Activists did not return the compliment.

Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, returned the leaders to Earth, saying via email that G-20 leaders simply failed to fulfill the moment.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted as much as he left Rome, saying it was a reasonable G-20 but it was not enough.

While Biden insisted that tangible progress had been made in Rome, she would take more radical consensus to make the COP26 climate summit a success, not to mention the much-talked-about (virtual) summit of democracies’ presidents in December.

Perhaps the world needs something more similar to the cathartic influence that Biden told reporters that Pope Francis has personally had in him.

As Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday: we have a lot of work to do.

Hannah Roberts contributed to this report.