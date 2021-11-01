Trudeau says climate change has been made, but Canada wants more

ROME – Canada wanted a stronger and more ambitious agreement on climate change to emerge from the G20 summit, but leaders still managed to make progress by committing to address some key issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

His remarks came after he ended two days in Rome at the G20 leaders’ summit, where the final communiqué of the leaders saw them agree for the first time in writing that limiting global warming to 1.5 C would be better for all .

But the document also dismissed many parts of a previous draft version, including replacing specific deadlines to hit zero carbon net emissions by 2050 and eliminating coal energy by the end of 2030, with zero zones by “mid-century” and the elimination of coal energy “as soon as possible.”

The language that promises to reduce methane emissions was changed just to acknowledge that methane containment is a cost-effective and relatively easy way to reduce emissions.

“There is no doubt that Canada and a number of other countries would have wanted a stronger language and stronger commitments in the fight against climate change than others,” Trudeau said at his closing press conference.

“But we have made significant progress in recognizing 1.5 degrees. It is the ambition we must share.”

A quarter of G20 leaders ignored weekend events, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Trudeau suggested that this affected coal language and zero net emissions.

“These are the kinds of things that Canada will continue to push for, along with all of our colleagues,” he said. “Not everyone around the table was there today and we are a group working with consensus as much as possible. But we will continue to fight for a better future for all.”

China, which is in absolute terms the largest emitter in the world, is still heavily dependent on coal for electricity, as is India. Both have expressed an inability to reduce the power of coal at this point. China has also set only one target to achieve zero net emissions by 2060, instead of 2050.

Trudeau’s assessment was similar to that given by G20 host and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who said it is easier to propose than to execute difficult things.

Draghi said he felt the G20 was working more collaboratively than it has worked for the past few years.

But UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was leaving Rome “with my hopes dashed”. He said he is now looking at the UN COP26 climate talks in Glasgow for that hope.

His disappointment was also echoed by environmental lawyers.

“If the G20 was a dress test for COP26, then world leaders changed their lines,” Greenpeace International chief executive Jennifer Morgan said in a statement.

“Their communication was weak, without ambition and vision and they just failed to fulfill the moment.”

Eddy Perez, international climate diplomacy manager for Climate Action Network Canada, applauded the G20 leaders who finally realized the importance of the goal of keeping global warming at 1.5 C.

“But the credibility of the largest global economic bloc lies more (than) in an agreement of principles. Without any ambitious and detailed plan to close the climate financial gap and accelerate the exit phase from fossil fuels, we do not “We will be able to build a fairer and fairer future that puts an end to all coal, oil and gas expansion.”

Most G20 leaders, including Trudeau, have headed to Glasgow directly from Rome for two days of negotiations to finally finalize rules on how the Paris climate deal will measure progress and guide emissions trading markets. carbonate.

The hope had been for a strong language from the G20 as motivation for COP26, when all parties to the Paris agreement would be represented in some way.

Trudeau said the COP will continue to put pressure on governments to do more to slow global warming, although the same leaders missing in Rome are also expected to cross Glasgow.

“It is a challenging process to shift the trajectory of the world from fossil fuels and to more renewable sources and to reduce our carbon emissions,” he said. “But the hard work is being done by the people here today, by the people in Scotland, by the people around the world, to whom we are committed as the G20 and as the world.

Trudeau also said that only the conduct of the G20 talks was progress.

“Whenever world leaders are able to come together, especially after this pandemic year, once again in person, and actually get into it together and talk about this existential threat to all of us that is climate change is in itself a victory. ” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 31, 2021.