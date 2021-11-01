International
How much are countries committing to reducing emissions?
As the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow unfolds this week, many countries have pledged to do more to combat climate change. However, these plans still do not achieve what is needed to avoid a dangerous rise in global temperatures.
The graphs below show the emission paths for the 10 largest polluters in the world, based on data from Climate Action Tracker. Together they account for more than two-thirds of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.
The biggest broadcasters
Source: Climate Action Tracker·Note: The graph reflects emissions from fossil fuels and industry.
The world’s four largest emitters China, the United States, the European Union and India are responsible for just over half of global greenhouse gas production and are considered key to limiting future impacts from climate change.
These tables illustrate how emissions are projected to change by 2030 current climate policies, how many there are each place promised to curb its emissions, and what would be needed to limit total global warming in 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, a goal that many leaders and scientists say is increasingly needed to avoid the worst effects from heat waves, droughts, fires and floods.
On the eve of the Glasgow summit, both United States AND European Union made new promises to reduce their emissions by approximately 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. But none of the government has yet adopted sufficient policies to meet these promises. European countries are debating a new major clean energy package as the Biden administration is still trying to pass key climate legislation through Congress.
China, the world’s largest consumer of fossil fuels, has said its emissions will peak sometime before 2030 and the country plans to get 25 percent of its energy from clean sources like wind, solar or nuclear power up to then. Environmentalists had urged China to set more ambitious short-term targets ahead of Glasgow, but the country, which is currently trying to curb its coal energy appetite, kept its targets unchanged from those announced a year ago.
India, for its part, has not yet officially set a date when it will reach the peak of its emissions, with officials arguing that the country is still much poorer than other major issuers and needs more time to developed its economy. (India’s per capita emissions are roughly a quarter of those of China and one-seventh of those of the United States.) Country has announced aims to increase the use of cleaner energy sources such as solar energy and slow down the growth of fossil fuel consumption, but it has sought help from richer countries to accelerate its efforts.
Other major broadcasters
Source: Climate Action Tracker·Note: The graph reflects emissions from fossil fuels and industry.
Under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, countries are free to set their own national goals for tackling global warming. Some places, si Russia, have set targets that are far above where their emissions in 2030 are actually expected to be according to current energy policies. Iran, for its part, is one of a handful of nations that has not ratified the Paris Agreement and has few climate policies in the books.
Canada AND Japan has recently set stricter emission targets until 2030 on the eve of the Glasgow summit. No country has yet set energy policies that would achieve these goals, although the Canadian government is relying on a large carbon tax to curb the use of fossil fuels in the future.
If all countries keep their current short-term promises, the world could limit warming to approximately 2.4 degrees Celsius (4.3 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by 2100, according to the Climate Action Tracker. But many scientists say this is still very dangerous. To keep global warming at a lower level of 1.5 degrees Celsius, the nations of the world will have to do much more, collectively reducing their fossil fuel emissions by roughly half of this decade.
But the way this responsibility is shared is a permanent hurdle. Many lower-income countries, including India, say richer countries like the United States, which has historically been the world’s largest emitter, should cut greenhouse gas emissions. even faster than they promised, to give the rest of the world more time to get away from fossil fuels.
Land use emitters
Source: Climate Action Tracker·Note: Historic and promised routes reflect emissions from fossil fuels and industry. Land use and forest emissions are available until 2016.
Some places, especially Brazil AND Indonesia, do not just produce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels in homes, cars and factories. They also emit large amounts of carbon dioxide each year when burning and clearing carbon-rich rainforests and peatlands for agriculture.
Both countries have recently delivered new climate promises, although Climate Action Tracker assesses current policies in both countries as insufficient. In Brazil, tropical deforestation rates fell rapidly in the 2000s, but have accelerated again since the election of President Jair Bolsonaro in 2018 (graph data show only until 2016 and do not reflect this increase in deforestation). Mr Bolsonaro has vowed to end illegal deforestation this decade if the international community pays billions of dollars for conservation efforts, although his promises have been met with skepticism by environmentalists and indigenous groups.
Indonesia has taken steps to crack down on rainforest clearing for palm oil plantations. But researchers have questioned how well these efforts are working, and the country regularly sees widespread fires, often deliberately set up to cleanse the earth, that release large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
At the Glasgow summit, diplomats are expected to discuss ways to accelerate climate action, whether by further reducing greenhouse gases such as methane, providing financial assistance to developing countries for clean energy or strengthening forest protection programs. While some leaders, like President Biden, have said they want to keep alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, scientists warn that the goal may soon be unattainable without immediate and swift action.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/11/01/climate/paris-pledges-tracker-cop-26.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
