Elections in Japan: Fumio Kishida rejects expectations as ruling LDP easily retains majority





Kishida Liberal Democratic Conservative Party (LDP) came out with fewer seats in the powerful lower house than it won in the last election in 2017. But the LDP retained its one-party majority in a landslide victory for Kishida, which took power just a month ago.

The result was at odds with initial expectations and exit polls that suggested the LDP should rely on its small coalition party for a majority. Kishida, a gentle former banker who has struggled to shake an image that lacks charisma, is also likely to be encouraged by the victory.

The vote was a testament to Kishida, who called the election shortly after taking the top post, and to the long-powerful party, which has been hurt by perceptions that it mistreated the coronavirus pandemic.

Kishida has adhered to the traditional right-wing policies of the party, trying to increase in military spending , but has also promised to tackle wealth inequality, promoting a “new capitalism” that has raised concerns among investors.

In the end, the LDP claimed 261 seats against the 276 it had before the election. “The general trend is in favor of stability. The LDP overcame the obstacles that were definitely needed,” said Tobias Harris, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. “We will see a lot of stimulus,” he said. A weaker showing would have raised expectations that Kishida could follow in the footsteps of his predecessor Yoshihide Suga to become another short-term prime minister. The party received several notable blows, including the defeat by its general secretary, Akira Amari, in his one-seat district. Amari, a key supporter of Kishida, intended to resign from his party post, media reported. Most stable The LDP and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, secured 293 seats, more than the 261 required for an “absolute stable majority” that gives the coalition command of parliamentary committees, making it easier to pass bills. Kishida’s publicly stated goal was for the coalition to retain a majority, at least 233 seats , from 465 in the lower house – although this was widely seen as a low target, given that Komeito had 29 seats ahead of the election. Kishida said the administration will try to draw up an additional budget this year, in what would be a condensed plan. “I hope to pass an additional budget in parliament this year,” he told reporters. This would include funding steps to support people affected by the pandemic, such as those who lost their jobs and students struggling to pay for tuition. A big winner was the Osaka-based Conservative Innovation Party in Japan, projected to triple its seats and pass Komeito as the third force in the lower house, after the opposition Democratic Constitutional Party of Japan. The emergence of the Osaka party as a national force could complicate Kishida’s commitment to undo neoliberal economic policies. The Innovation Party “is really embracing the Osaka region. They have emerged as an important conservative bloc,” said Yoichiro Sato, a professor of international relations at Ritsumeikan University Asia Pacific. “They will block Kishida’s new idea of ​​capitalism to narrow the rich-poor income gap.” One of the LDP’s most high-profile losers was a former economy minister and leader of a party faction, Nobuteru Ishihara, who lost to an opposition candidate in a western district of Tokyo. The usually fragmented opposition was united, with only one party – including the widely avoided Japanese Communist Party – facing the coalition in most districts. Some voters – like Yoshihiko Suzuki, who voted for the main opposition candidate in his constituency, and the Communists in proportional representation – hoped the poll could teach the LDP a lesson. Suzuki, 68, retired, said the LDP’s years in power made him complacent and arrogant, highlighted by a series of money and friendship scandals. “I hope this election comes as a wake-up call for them,” he said. “If it happens, the LDP will become a better party, given the number of talented lawmakers they have.”

