Australians reunite as border reopens after 20-month ban

Sydney CANBERRA International Airport, Australia (AP) burst into tears, hugs and laughter on Monday as the Australian border opened for the first time in 20 months, with several passengers arriving removing mandatory masks to see the faces of loved ones from whom they have been separated for so long.

Just being able to go home without having to go to quarantine is great, Carly Boyd, a passenger who had traveled from New York, told reporters at Sydney’s Kingsford-Smith Airport, where he was playing the unofficial national anthem. Peter Allens, I Still Call Australia Home.

There are many people on that flight who have loved ones who are about to die or have people who have died this week. So for them to be able to get off the plane and go see them right away is very amazing, Boyd added.

Australia is betting that vaccination rates are now high enough to mitigate the risk of allowing international visitors back after holding some of the longest and tightest border controls anywhere during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thailand is also reopening its border on Monday. Fully vaccinated tourists coming by air from 46 countries and territories should not be quarantined and can move freely. And local restrictions such as curfews in some areas were being lifted.

Prior to the pandemic, Sydney was Australia’s busiest international airport, but by Monday it was almost deserted.

The new freedoms mean that permanent residents and fully vaccinated Australian citizens can leave the country for any reason without seeking an exemption from a travel ban that has locked most homeowners since March 25, 2020.

Vaccinated Australians can return home without being quarantined at a hotel for two weeks. The limit on hotel quarantine numbers had been a major hurdle for thousands of Australians stranded overseas. This cap now only applies to unvaccinated travelers.

Sydney was the first Australian airport to announce it would reopen on Monday because New South Wales was the first state where 80% of the population aged 16 and over were fully vaccinated. Melbourne and the national capital Canberra also opened on Monday after Victoria State and the Australian Capital Territory reached the vaccination point.

Sydney had 16 international flights scheduled for Monday and 14 outbound flights. Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, had five planned inside and five outside. Canberra had none.

The first regular international passenger flight landing in Australia was a Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore that landed before 6 a.m. local time, followed by a Qantas Airways flight that had flown 15 hours from Los Angeles.

Qanta customer service manager Paul Wason said the landing in Sydney was a great day for passengers and crew.

Very mixed emotions, big emotions, a lot of happiness, a lot of sadness, a lot of excitement as well, Wason said.

An Australian living in San Francisco, who identified himself only as Jeremy, said he had been trying to return to Sydney with his wife and daughter since July. They were prevented by a brief notice to fly four times, twice because flights were delayed and twice because quarantine limits were reduced in response to the COVID-19 delta variant held in Sydney in June.

“Every time we sat on the plane, I just felt like something was going to go wrong and I’m very happy that everything worked out and that they were here,” Jeremy told Australian Broadcasting Corp. at Sydney Airport.

Initially only Australian residents and permanent residents will be free to enter the country. Fully vaccinated foreigners traveling on qualified workers ‘and students’ visas will have priority over international tourists.

But now the government expects Australia to welcome international tourists before the end of the year to some extent.

Some of Australia’s 1.6 million temporary residents feel left out of Australia’s reopening plan and unsure of their travel status.

I think it is unclear about the definition of residents and where we can get involved in that national plan, said Jennifer Clayburn, an American who has lived with her family in Melbourne since January last year on a short-term visa for skilled workers. .

We have made it hard, along with all Australians. We too want to be around the Christmas table with our family, but we do not want to end up outside Australia upon our return, she added.

Graham Turner, chief executive of Australia’s largest travel agency, Flight Center, said international travel to Australia was not expected to return to normal by mid-2024.

Will be back soon for those people who really want to travel. Initially. are friends and relatives. People who have not seen each other for a long time, Turner said.

This will be the first wave. And the travel wave will tend to come a little later, once people see what the scenario is like, Turner added.

While Australians are now free to travel overseas, four Australian states and one territory impose pandemic restrictions on crossing state lines.

Australian Ethen Carter, who landed at Sydney airport from Los Angeles, expressed his disappointment that he had to apply for permission to visit his dying mother in the state of Western Australia.

Western Australia has the fewest COVID-19s and has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, with only 63% of the target population fully vaccinated.

Carter begged Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan through the media to let him in. McGowan has said the state border will not open this year.

Mark, think of people who are suffering, how mentally they view their family. This is also a health issue. And we know we have to protect people’s lives, but you have to reunite families, you have to do that, Carter said.

McGowan said his government would consider allowing Carter to enter the state if he applied for an exemption.

These situations are very sad and very difficult and we have seen a lot of that over the last two years, McGowan said.