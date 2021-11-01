International
Covid-19: Unexplained sewage outcome in east Christchurch ‘likely’ a historic case
CHRIS SKELTON / Stuff
The queues at a Covid-19 test station on Orchard Rd, near Christchurch Airport, stretched about 1 mile Thursday morning following news of two new cases in the city. (Photo of the file).
A positive Covid-19 wastewater result in East Christchurch is likely to have been caused by someone who recently emerged from isolated isolation and quarantine, says general director of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.
But the sewage result officially remains under investigation without any definite explanation.
A health expert says the result is a concern and would like to see further sewage and Covid-19 testing conducted in the area to determine if it is a sign of undetected transmission from the community.
Bloomfield said later Monday that the likelihood of that happening was slim.
The sewage test may mean that either someone who recently had the virus is residing in East Christchurch, or someone who is currently contagious is there.
stuff
Things visited the Bishopdale Village Mall to see how Cantabrians are feeling about the new Covid-19 cases in Christchurch.
On Monday the Ministry of Health announced 162 new cases of Covid-19, but none of them were in Christchurch.
The city has not had a new case in the community since Friday. A case reported Saturday has been reclassified as a historical infection. There are currently only four city-related community cases.
It was also confirmed that two sewage samples collected in Christchurch on Friday were positive for Covid-19.
A sample, taken from southern Christchurch, was likely caused by a known case living in the area, the Ministry of Health said.
The eastern case of Christchurch has been less easy to explain.
A spokesman for Environmental Science and Research (ESR), which manages the sewage test, said the positive results mean someone was pouring the virus into the sewage within 24 hours of Friday’s sample meeting.
The result does not show how many people have or have had Covid-19.
It may be caused by a single person, but it is not possible to determine this solely on the basis of sewage samples, the ESR spokesman said.
The eastern Christchurch sample covered wastewater from suburbs such as Belfast, Parklands, New Brighton, Southshore, Aranui and parts of Wainoni and Avondale. About 45,000 people live in these areas.
Aranui and Wainoni have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the city.
University of Otago expert public health professor Nick Wilson said the sewage result in east Christchurch was a concern.
It may suggest ongoing community cases, but fortunately there is a way to identify that risk, which is really to test a lot of people in that area, but also repeated sewage tests will also be good, he said.
Wilson said a sewage test could get a positive result from a person who had the virus a few weeks ago.
The Department of Health is considering whether the sewage result in East Christchurch could be attributed to someone who recently left isolated isolation and quarantine (MIQ), and Bloomfield said Monday that this was the possible explanation.
Christchurch has six managed isolation and quarantine facilities (MIQs), with a seventh to open soon.
A Health Ministry spokesman said, however, wastewater testing is considered a signal of possible cases.
Health officials want high levels of testing to continue and greater vigilance among Cantabrians.
Over 10,000 Covid-19 tests have been processed in the region since two cases appeared in the community on Thursday.
By the end of Sunday, 73.8 per cent of the eligible population living in the Canterbury DHB area had been fully vaccinated.
About 78,000 people still need to perform a second stroke for the region’s population to become 90 percent fully immunized.
Officials are looking into whether Tonga’s case is historic
Health officials still do not have a clear answer as to how a person tested positive for Covid-19 in Tonga after flying there from Christchurch on Wednesday, but are looking into whether the case is historic.
The person is understood to be a young missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Four occasional New Zealand-based household contacts have turned out to be negative and health officials say the risk to the public is low.
The person traveled from South Africa to Auckland in early September. They ended a stay at MIQ before traveling to Christchurch.
The flight from Christchurch to Tonga was a repatriation flight.
