Tears and hugs as Australia reopens international borders News of the coronavirus pandemic

Australia has eased its international border restrictions, sparking emotional scenes at airports as some loved ones reunited for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
After more than 18 months of some of the world’s toughest border policies for COVID-19, millions of Australians are free from Monday to travel without a permit or quarantine upon arrival in the country.
While travel is initially limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families, it sets in motion a plan to reopen the country to international tourists and workers, both much needed to revitalize a tired nation.
Passengers on the first flights from Singapore and Los Angeles arrived in Sydney early in the morning, much greeted by tearful friends and relatives they had not seen in months.
Passengers were also welcomed by airline staff holding banners and donated wild Australian flowers and chocolate chip cookies. In Melbourne, a water cannon splashed a Singapore Airlines plane in celebration as it met on asphalt after landing.
A little scary and exciting, I came home to see my mother because she is not well, said Ethan Carter after landing in Sydney on a Qantas Airways flight from Los Angeles. So it’s all anxiety and emotion and I love her gatherings and I can’t wait to see her, he said, adding that she had been abroad for two years.
For some, like Lucinda Botlero, the long-awaited reopening comes extremely late.
I have not seen my family for four years, we have been trying to get in for a year and a half, she said.
It is a very mixed feeling. Because I still could not see my father alive. He passed away just a week ago. It was only a week late, but it is still really a pleasure to be able to attend his funeral now.
The BARA airline industry group said about 1,500 people were scheduled to fly to Sydney and Melbourne on Monday.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was a big day for Australia, posting on Facebook that the country was now ready to take off !.
It is wonderful to see Australians able to reunite with loved ones after such a long time away, he said.
The easing of travel rules in the states of Victoria and New South Wales and in the Australian Capital Territory comes as most of Australia moves from a COVID-zero pandemic management strategy to living with the virus through extensive vaccinations.
As the Delta outbreak kept Sydney and Melbourne closed for months until late, Australia’s COVID-19 cases remain much lower than many comparable countries, with around 170,500 infections and 1,743 deaths, as of Oct. 31.
The change in travel rules, however, is not uniform across the country, with states and territories having different vaccination rates and health policies. Western Australia remains largely isolated from the rest of the country and the world as the state tries to protect its virus-free status.
And while Thailand and Israel would welcome tourists vaccinated Monday, foreign travelers were not yet welcome in Australia, with the exception of those from neighboring New Zealand. Meanwhile, more than one million foreigners remain stranded in Australia unable to see friends or relatives overseas, with relaxed travel rules that apply primarily to citizens.
We still have a long way to go in terms of our sector recovery, but allowing fully vaccinated Australians to travel without quarantine will provide the template for the return of students, business travelers and tourists from around the world, CEO of Sydney Airport, Geoff Culbert. tha.
Citizens of Singapore are the next group to be allowed entry, from 21 November.
Australian officials on Monday added the Indias Covaxin vaccine and the Chinas BBIBP-CorV vaccine, manufactured by Sinopharm, to a growing list of accepted vaccines, expanding the number of people who will be allowed to travel to Australia without quarantine.
Unvaccinated passengers will still face quarantine restrictions and all passengers need proof of a COVID-19 negative test before boarding the aircraft.
Australia previously only allowed a limited number of citizens and permanent residents to return from abroad, with a mandatory 14-day quarantine period at a hotel at their own expense. There were also some exceptions for foreign travelers for economic reasons, including, arguably, some Hollywood stars.
