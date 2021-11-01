Climate change: COP26 begins with an ominous start after the weak meeting of G20 leaders

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, whose government is awaiting talks, will warn on Monday that humanity has reduced the time for climate change.

“It’s a minute until midnight and we have to act now,” he said in an opening speech, according to remarks sent to reporters.

“We need to move from conversation, debate and discussion to coordinated, real-world action on coal, cars, money and trees. No more hopes, objectives and aspirations, though valid, but clear and concrete commitments for change. . “

The G20 leaders’ meeting that ended in Rome on Sunday suggests that leaders are finally listening to science, but they still lack the political unity to make the ambitious decisions required to meet the moment.

COP26 gathers around 25,000 people for one of the largest international events since the pandemic began, and comes after a year of extreme weather that took hundreds of lives in unexpected places that also gripped climate scientists.

The latest UN climate science report, published in August, made clear what needs to happen: Limit global warming to as close as 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures as possible to avoid deterioration of the effects of the climate crisis. To do this, the world must halve emissions over the next decade and, by the middle of the century, reach net zero – where greenhouse gas emissions are no greater than the amount emitted from the atmosphere.

All this language was in the G20 leaders’ communiqué, including a recognition that to meet zero net by the middle of the century, many member states would have to drop their emission reduction promises, known as Defined Contributions National (NDCs), during this decade. .

But their failure to set an end date for coal use – the single biggest contributor to climate change – and to make all countries commit resolutely to zero by 2050 (compared to 2060, as China, Russia and Saudi Arabia have pledged) shows that countries that use and produce fossil fuels still have a major impact on global climate agreements.

Indeed, China’s new long-awaited emissions promise presented last week was only a fraction higher than the previous one. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that he would not be armed to zero until 2050. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison showed no interest in sending coal into history. India has made no zero promises and, as European lawmaker Bas Eickhout told CNN, was one of several countries opposed to setting a date for the phasing out of coal.

Michael Mann, a lead scientist at Pennsylvania State University, said it is promising that leaders have acknowledged they need to do more about emissions this decade, but what is important is to make sure all the major emitters have plans that are compatible with keeping heat below 1.5 degrees. .

“And also a closing of the ‘implementation gap’ – that is, the gap between what heads of state are nominally committed to and what they are actually doing,” Mann said.

Mann warned that COP26 should not be a summit on delay tactics and said he still hoped countries could agree on a coal cut in talks, even if G20 leaders fail to agree on the point.

“The very conservative International Energy Agency itself has said that there can be no new fossil fuel infrastructure if we want to avoid dangerous heating. And the G7 countries committed to phasing out coal and ending support for projects. new coal plant earlier this summer, “Mann said.

“We need to see similar commitments from the G20 countries, including an accelerated plan for the gradual removal of coal.”

The G20 statement committed to ending coal financing abroad by the end of this year. Chinese President Xi Jinping at the UN General Assembly in September announced the end of Chinese international coal financing, knocking out of the mix the largest global financier of coal projects.

Helen Mountford, vice president of climate and economics at the Institute of World Resources, said the current deal and promises of emissions are not ambitious enough to avert the most dangerous heat levels and many were unlikely to actually make the sites on track for their net-zero. planet.

“To keep the 1.5C target within reach, countries need to set climate targets for 2030 that set a realistic path to meet these net zero commitments,” she said in a statement.

“Currently, a number of G20 countries are not on a credible trajectory to achieve their zero targets, including Australia, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Turkey.”

“That’s almost not enough”

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said on Sunday that he was leaving Rome “with my hopes unfulfilled, but at least they have not been buried”. He hoped Glasgow could “keep the 1.5 degree target alive”.

His comments reflect the mood of many people in COP26. If the G20 could not set a final date for coal and make a strong zero-net commitment, there is a sense that the whole world on board with those key issues simply will not happen.

There is also a matter of trust. The developed world promised more than a decade ago that it would transfer $ 100 billion a year to the South Global to help it transition to a low-carbon economy and adapt to the new world of climate crisis.

This goal was not achieved last year and a report from the COP26 presidency published last week showed that it would not be met until 2023, with the current promises at hand.

Mohamed Nasheed, the former president of the Maldives, who chairs the Climate Vulnerability Forum, complained about the lack of action in the G20 declaration, particularly the failure to phase out coal. The Maldives is a front-line country in the climate crisis and is in danger of sinking from rising sea levels by the end of the century.

“This is a welcome start,” Nasheed said in a statement. “But that will not stop the climate from heating up more than 1.5 degrees and destroying large parts of the world, including the Maldives. And so, clearly, that is not enough.”

Zero net, phasing out coal and providing climate finance will still be a priority for negotiators. Other areas that could prove successful are an agreement to end and reverse deforestation by 2030 and move around accelerating the transition to electric vehicles globally.

Tom Burke, co-founder of the E3G climate group of experts, was more optimistic, saying the G20 statement showed a shift in thinking among leaders about the urgency of the climate crisis.

“The big win is this shift in focus from 2050 to 2030. I think this is an important big win,” he told CNN.

“It sends him to a better start than we expected. The political agreement reached at the G20 will create political impetus as leaders meet to start the COP.”