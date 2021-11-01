International
The G20 ends without time-limited promises of climate change
The final text commits only to net emissions of zero until or around the middle of the century.
India pushed for the protection of the interests of the developing world as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 summit in sessions on climate change and sustainable development on Sunday, G20 Sherpa and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said.
No limited agreement was reached after the leaders of the world’s major economies wrapped up the summit in Rome, pledging to provide $ 100 billion a year to counter climate change and pushing for greater vaccine parity to fight the COVID pandemic. The G20 countries also pledged to end international funding for all new coal-fired power plants by the end of 2021, but did not mention domestic commitments to end coal-fired power generation.
The final communiqué, which was agreed after overnight negotiations, spoke only of the key importance of achieving global net zero in carbon emissions by or around the middle of the century.
Among other highlights of the Rome Leaders’ Declaration was a decision to pursue recognition of more vaccines by the World Health Organization under a One Health approach to the world, and the provision of finance and technology for vaccine production at mRNA centers in South Africa, Brazil and Argentina and to mobilize more international public private funding for green or environmental projects.
Addressing the media, the G20 Sherpa and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the communiqué acknowledging India’s concerns about climate justice and accepting developed countries to provide finance and technology to help less developed nations.
We have also been able to push the commitment of the developed world to provide $ 100 billion annually from now until 2025. And the commitment of all countries to mobilize higher levels of capital for less developed countries and economies under development, he said, referring to previous commitments made in the Paris agreement, which have not yet been fulfilled.
Climate negotiators from the US, EU and the UK have made a number of visits to Delhi in recent months, pushing India to update its commitments (NDCs) to include its target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and to set a date for the end of coal use in power plants.
However, Mr Goyal said it would be necessary for developed countries to achieve much faster emissions cuts in order to have more carbon space for developing countries to follow their development agenda.
There is no adequate technology to be able to absorb large amounts of clean energy into the grid and maintain grid stability. Therefore, we will need to look at more technologies and innovations that play an important role before we can identify a year for Net Zero, Mr. Goyal said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the failure of the G20 summit to set a specific date for countries to achieve zero carbon emissions and reduce global warming had left his hopes unfulfilled, but not buried, as the joint communiqué opened the ground for difficult. negotiations at the COP26 Climate Change Summit in Glasgow starting Monday.
Mr Modi will attend the opening ceremony of the 15-day event in the UK, where more negotiations, particularly on global commitments to keep the temperature rising to 1.5 degrees Celsius, will be in the spotlight.
Speaking earlier in the session on Climate Change and the Environment, the host, Prime Minister Draghi had made an appeal for the adoption of the highest targets by the 20 countries, which make up almost 80% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.
The decisions we make today will have a direct impact on the success of the Glasgow Summit and, ultimately, on our ability to deal with the climate crisis, said Mr. Draghi on Sunday, at the summit marked by the absence of the five main G20 groups. leaders from China, Russia, Japan, South Africa and Mexico, who addressed the conference virtually and sent ministers in their place. Indonesia will host the next G20 in 2022, and India will be its host in 2023.
