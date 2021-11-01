American Airlines flights were canceled on Sunday





The airline canceled more than 1,500 flights across the country this weekend – about 9% of the airline’s total, officials said.

KUNDI SAN DIEGO, California American Airlines canceled or delayed many local flights Sunday due to weather and staffing issues, officials said. San Diego International Airport Flight departure and arrival website showed nine AA flights canceled as of Sunday evening. Henry Harteveldt is an air travel analyst in California who studies travel patterns. “It’s a function of the bad weather that happens at the end of the month,” said Harteveldt. The airline canceled more than 1,500 flights across the country this weekend – about 9% of the airline’s total, officials said. The airline also attributed the challenges to the weather in Texas. “This week saw two days of strong winds in the DFW (Dallas Fort-Worth), with thunderstorms of up to 50 mph on Thursday, creating wind restrictions that significantly reduced arrival capacity by more than half,” said David Seymour, chief operating officer. of America. wrote in a letter to team members on Saturday. “This weather caused a large number of cancellations at DFW, as we could only use two tracks instead of the usual five that handle our operation. With additional weather across the system, our staff starts working closely after the crew members finish regular flight sequences To ensure that we are taking care of our customers and providing on-time security for our crews, we have adjusted our operation for the last days of this month by proactively canceling some flights. “We are taking this measure to minimize any inconvenience as much as possible. Most customers affected by these changes are booking on the same day and we apologize for having to make these changes. “… The good news that is moving forward is that we continue to work throughout our operation and we will see more of our team return in the coming months,” the letter continued. “Specifically, for the flight attendants we have almost 1,800 returning from vacation starting November 1st – and the rest will be back on December 1st – and we will have over 600+ new flight attendants employed on the property by “At the end of December, in addition, employment for our airports is developing well, and we anticipate that 4,000 new team members will join us throughout the system in the fourth quarter.” It’s not just bad weather, it’s time. Flight crews have a certain amount of hours that they can legally work per month for safety reasons, which means sometimes, airlines have short staff at the end of the month. Halloween, of course, falls on the last day of October. Of course, the next increase in Thanksgiving travel is not far off. Thanksgiving Day also falls near the end of the month, so airport officials recommend that people come early and come prepared. “We are planning to have a busy holiday season,” said a San Diego International spokesman.

