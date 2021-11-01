



SAN DIEGO (CNS) – American Airlines canceled or delayed six local flights Sunday due to weather and personnel issues, officials said. The San Diego Airport International Airport departure and arrival website showed three AA arrivals canceled on Sunday: A flight at 12:20 pm from Dallas / Ft.Worth;

A flight at 13:11 from Charlotte; AND

A flight at 16:53 from Phoenix.

A flight at 13:51 from Dallas / Ft. Vlera u vonua. Two departing flights to Phoenix were canceled on Sunday, one at 11:04 p.m. and another at 5:53 p.m. The airline canceled more than 1,500 flights across the country this weekend – about 9% of the airline total, officials said. Look: Police team in question after deadly clash near border

“This week saw two days of strong winds in the DFW (Dallas Fort-Worth), with gusts of up to 50 mph on Thursday, creating reverse wind restrictions that significantly reduced arrival capacity by more than half,” said David Seymour. American chief of operations. wrote in a letter to team members on Saturday. “This weather caused a lot of cancellations in the DFW, as we could only use two tracks instead of the usual five that handle our operation. With additional weather throughout the system, our staff begins to work closely as crew members end up outside their regular flight sequences. To make sure we are taking care of our customers and providing security for our crew schedule, we have adjusted our operation for the last days of this month by proactively canceling some flights. “We are taking this measure to minimize concerns as much as possible. Most customers affected by these changes are being reserved on the same day and we apologize for having to make these changes. “Mirë The good news that is moving forward is that we continue to have staff throughout our operation and we will see more of our team return in the coming months,” the letter continued. “Specifically, for the flight attendants we have almost 1,800 returning from vacation starting November 1 – and the rest will be back on December 1 – and we will have over 600+ new flight attendants hired on the property by the end of December. “Moreover, employment for our airports is developing and we anticipate that 4,000 new team members will join us throughout the system in the fourth quarter.” Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.



