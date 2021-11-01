Buildings in Australia lit up to mark the opening of COP26, # GoGreenForCOP26





Yagan Square in Perth, The National Carillon, Telstra Tower and the British High Commission in Canberra, the British Consulate in Sydney (Gateway Building) and Sydney Town Hall, and Melbourne Town Hall would be given special green light. The Conference of the Parties (COP) brings together over 120 world leaders in Glasgow, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, for a two-week program of negotiations, dialogue and ambitious goal setting. National Carillon, Photography: Rohan Thomson As hosts and presidents, the UK government is committed to providing an ambitious and comprehensive summit that seeks to hold the Paris Agreement and put the world on track to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees within reach. In addition to Glasgow, a number of special COP26 panel events and discussions will also take place in Australia during the Summit. Gateway Building (British Consulate General in Sydney), Photo: Andy Baker The High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Australia Vicki Treadell said: The symbolism of light is powerful, a projection of hope. Around Australia we are lighting buildings to reflect the spirit of global unity needed to address climate change. Our partnership with our Australian friends and the way we pursue the commitments made at the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow is essential to that unity and spirit of hope. Climate change affects us all and only by working together will we be able to secure the future of our planet and our people. Telstra Tower, Photo: Rohan Thomson Sydney Mayor Lord Clover Moore said: The city of Sydney has long been a leader in taking action to address the climate emergency. We were the first local government in Australia to become carbon neutral in 2007 and our operations are now powered by 100% renewable electricity. We are proud to be highlighting the start of the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow by making the City of Sydney green, and we hope that global leaders will set legitimate, ambitious and necessary goals to address the greatest existential threat to our lives. City of Sydney, Photo: Abril Felman Melbourne City Mayor Lord Sally Capp said: We were building Melbourne’s reputation as a hub for clean energy innovation, working towards our ambitions to have a city empowered by 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 and zero net emissions by 2040. The city of Melbourne is leading by example, using 100 percent renewable energy to boost our operations and now electrifying our buildings and fleet. To contact the British High Commission for Climate-Related Media Questions, please contact [email protected] or 0416 645 857.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/buildings-in-australia-lit-up-green-to-mark-opening-of-cop26-gogreenforcop26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos