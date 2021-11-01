New Zealand has reported 162 new cases of COVID-19 in the community, setting a national record for the largest number of new cases in a single day since the pandemic began.

Despite the growing number of cases, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that some restrictions in Auckland are likely to be lifted by next Tuesday.

Today, Ms Ardern announced that the Cabinet had agreed “in principle” to move Auckland down to “alarm level three, step two” at 23:59 next Tuesday.

“This means that retail can be returned, public facilities can be opened and rallies outside can be increased to 25,” she said.

“For those who have concerns about any relief, here I would say that because of the high levels of vaccination in Auckland we can move forward with greater confidence.”

As far as the Delta, New Zealand had pursued a COVID-zero strategy, using sharp and harsh blockades to suppress explosions as they occurred.

However, a month ago, New Zealand abandoned its elimination strategy, insisting that vaccines were now the best way to prevent a widespread outbreak.

When Ms Ardern announced the New Zealand direction, she said the Auckland blockade would be reduced in stages.

Auckland and the Waikato region, south of the city, have been in the same condition.

Today, Ms Ardern announced that Waikato will move to the lowest level of restrictions from tomorrow, while Auckland will have to wait another week.

New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told local radio that the government was trying to reassure Auckland about the changes.

“The advice of the general manager in the Cabinet this morning was not to move immediately and after further discussions the cabinet made the decision that we wanted to signal to Auckland that they will move next week,” he said.

Auckland achieves 80% of full vaccinations

More than three million New Zealanders or 75 per cent of the population are now fully vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health.

“In Auckland, we are now less than the first 5,000 doses far from reaching the 90 per cent target,” Ms Ardern said.

The prime minister said that, across the city, “80 per cent of the eligible population has now received two doses of the vaccine”.

Ms Ardern said the daily cases, though increasing, were within expectations.

Today, there were 156 cases in Auckland, five in Waikato and one in Northland.

In total, there were 3,510 cases in the current outbreak.

“Today, yes, we have seen an increase in cases, but this is not a surprise for the country where we are in this particular outbreak,” Ms Ardern said.

“But we are still seeing very manageable hospitalizations and this is absolutely the impact that vaccines have on this outbreak.”

Modeling predicts up to 1400 cases per week

Today, health director Ashley Bloomfield unveiled new modeling on the New Zealand explosion.

“While the number of Stour cases is increasing, the number of hospitalizations is not growing at the same rate,” he said.

“Importantly, the number of people seeking ICU care has remained really quite low.”

The modeling suggests that the “upper projection” peak of the New Zealand eruption could see 300 cases per day, but the “average projection that includes the vaccine effect” is likely to peak around 200 cases per day.

In the modeling scenario, the last week of November would have 1400 new cases and 150 new hospitalizations.

Dr Bloomfield said one of the biggest concerns for New Zealand was the number of infected Maori.

“We have seen an increasing percentage of cases that are Maori,” he said.

“It was less than 10 percent in August, but it’s between 40 and 50 percent of new cases every day now.”