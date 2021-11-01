Thousands are left without electricity as NSW SES arrives to help state authorities





Joe and Dee Caligiuri, owners of Red Hill Pantry and Cellar, have distributed supplies to hit locals who have been left without power, water, cell phones and internet coverage. With the Red Hill, Red Hill South and Arthurs Seat areas expected to be without power until Friday, Ms Caligiuri said there were many who needed help. We tried to help everyone, she said. We were giving ice, water, some food and drinks, helping people feel a little at home. Even firewood because we had some very cold nights. The whole community is just wonderful people and that is why we have a generator. We could have closed, but we did not want to do that. We have clients who have lived here for 60 years and they say they have never seen this. We had our fair share of storms, but it was really wild. Ms. Caligiuri said many local business owners were looking forward to a very busy weekend after so many months of suffering under COVID-19 restrictions and being devastated by the inability to act as a result of the storm. It ‘s debilitating, it’ s so sad because so many businesses were shouting to open, restaurants, B & Bs were all so eager to open and now they can not open, it ‘s so sad, she said. AusNet, the electricity retailer serving East Victoria, estimated Monday afternoon that about 15,000 of their customers were left without power as teams worked over the weekend to repair network damage. For hundreds of residents in the Dandenongs, it is the second time in four months that they have been left without electricity after massive winter storms that cut down trees and knocked down power lines. We apologize for the delay in restoring power, an AusNet spokeswoman said in a statement. AusNet is giving priority to energy recovery for customers in the Dandenong area, where we have around 1000 customers currently without power. The retailer said they had reconnected approximately 200,000 customers since the storm peaked and that about half of the remaining residents of the Dandenong area without electricity would be reconnected late Monday. The challenge she was facing is finding many single lines down that affect a very small number of customers who need to be repaired one by one, she said, unfortunately some customers are likely to run out of energy until Wednesday or in extreme cases. Later. Last Friday about 520,000 properties, mostly in east Victoria, lost power after the harmful wind hit the state, tearing down roofs of houses and causing hundreds of trees to crash over power lines and cars. Get a daily update on the climate summit that will shape our future. Subscribe to our Clear Air newsletter here.

