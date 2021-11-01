Forecast MN | National news from the Associated Press





MN forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021 City / Town; Weather condition; High temperature (F); Low temperature (F); Wind direction; Wind speed (MPH); Humidity (%); Chance of rain. (%); UV index Aitkin; Mostly cloudy; 39; 22; WNW; 5; 65%; 6%; 1 Albert Lea; Partly sunny, cold; 41; 24; N; 5; 61%; 2%; 2 Alexander; Clouds that limit the sun; 39; 25; NNW; 8; 66%; 26%; 2 Anoka County; Can Kill; 43; 25; WNW; 9; 60%; 3%; 2 Appleton; Low Cloud Areas; 41; 24; NNE; 6; 59%; 2%; 2 Austin; Partly sunny; 42; 23; N; 7; 65%; 2%; 2 Baudette; Cold with a storm; 36; 24; W; 8; 69%; 70%; 1 Bemidji; A morning storm; 36; 23; W; 8; 70%; 42%; 1 Benson; Low Cloud Areas; 40; 22; E; 5; 64%; 26%; 2 Berens River; Mostly killed; 34; 31; WSW; 4; 69%; 63%; 1 Bigfork; A passing storm; 38; 22; WNW; 5; 60%; 43%; 1 Brainerd; Mostly Cloudy; 41; 26; NW; 7; 57%; 4%; 1 Brandon; Enough with Clouds; 39; 25; WSW; 7; 64%; 25%; 2 Buall; Mostly cloudy; 42; 25; WNW; 7; 62%; 4%; 2 Cambridge; Cloudy; 42; 25; NW; 6; 62%; 4%; 2 Canby; Partly sunny; 43; 26; S; 5; 56%; 2%; 3 Carberry; Cloudy; 35; 18; WSW; 7; 55%; 5%; 2 Carman; A short shower; 45; 34; W; 8; 67%; 74%; 2 Churchill; Clouds and sun; 42; 23; N; 5; 56%; 3%; 2 Cloquet; Inc. clouds; 38; 23; NNW; 9; 66%; 27%; 1 Cook; Stormy Cloudy; 36; 21; P; 6; 69%; 66%; 1 Crane Lake; Large Storm Cloud; 35; 19; NNW; 4; 71%; 71%; 1 Crookston; Cloudy; 38; 21; SSW; 6; 69%; 2%; 2 Dauphin; Returns with cloud; 38; 21; WSW; 8; 66%; 3%; 2 Deer wood; Mostly cloudy; 40; 25; WNW; 6; 59%; 28%; 1 Lakes of Detroit; Cloudy; 38; 24; NW; 6; 68%; 4%; 2 Dodge Center; Mostly Cloudy; 41; 23; WNW; 9; 59%; 3%; 2 Duluth; Partly sunny; 40; 26; P; 9; 63%; 9%; 1 Ports and Duluth Sky; Mostly cloudy; 41; 28; NW; 12; 64%; 28%; 1 Elbow Lake; Mostly killed, cold; 35; 23; SW; 6; 73%; 5%; 1 Ely; Cold with a Storm; 35; 21; WNW; 7; 67%; 69%; 1 Eveleth; Low clouds; 36; 22; VP; 8; 72%; 27%; 1 Fairmont; Partly sunny; 42; 24; N; 8; 63%; 2%; 2 Faribault; Mostly Cloudy; 42; 23; WNW; 7; 62%; 3%; 2 Fergus Falls; Partly sunny; 39; 23; S; 6; 65%; 2%; 2 Dega Fisher; Me re; 38; 20; JP; 5; 73%; 14%; 2 Flag Island; A surrounding storm; 36; 28; WNW; 10; 69%; 74%; 1 Flin Flon; Mostly Cloudy; 39; 28; SW; 5; 57%; 3%; 1 Fosston; Cold, a storm; 35; 22; SW; 6; 70%; 42%; 2 George Island; Afternoon snow; 37; 34; WNW; 5; 87%; 60%; 1 Gillam; Low Clouds; 30; 23; SSW; 7; 75%; 34%; 1 Gimli; A surrounding storm; 39; 28; W; 7; 53%; 60%; 2 Glencoe; Mostly cloudy; 41; 23; WNW; 6; 62%; 3%; 2 Glenwood; Cloud and sunny, cold; 40; 25; NW; 7; 61%; 26%; 2 Grand Marais; Inc. clouds; 39; 29; VP; 7; 57%; 57%; 1 Grand Marais Airport; An Afternoon Storm; 34; 21; NW; 7; 67%; 71%; 1 Grand Rapids; Mostly Cloudy; 37; 23; NNW; 9; 68%; 27%; 1 Granite Waterfall; Partly Sunny; 43; 23; SE; 5; 58%; 3%; 2 Gretna; Clouds and sun; 48; 30; S; 4; 66%; 3%; 3 Hallock; Killed; 38; 20; SW; 7; 67%; 2%; 1 Hibbing; Low Clouds; 36; 20; WNW; 7; 69%; 27%; 1 Hunters Point; Cloudy; 39; 30; WSW; 6; 57%; 4%; 1 Hutchinson; Mostly cloudy; 43; 25; NW; 6; 63%; 3%; 2 International Waterfalls; Storm Killed; 36; 28; P; 7; 51%; 66%; 1 Island; Inc. clouds; 37; 22; PNP; 7; 64%; 27%; 1 Jackson; Partly sunny; 41; 22; ESE; 6; 59%; 3%; 3 Lakeville; Mostly cloudy; 42; 24; W; 7; 61%; 4%; 2 Litchfield; Mostly cloudy; 42; 26; NW; 6; 62%; 3%; 2 Little Falls; Cloudy, 40; 22; WNW; 5; 62%; 3%; 2 Long Prairie; Cloudy; 39; 23; WNW; 6; 64%; 3%; 2 Longville; Inc. clouds; 38; 22; VP; 6; 66%; 44%; 1 Luverne; Partly sunny; 42; 21; ESE; 5; 59%; 2%; 3 Lynn Lake; Clearing; 35; 23; SW; 6; 79%; 6%; 1 Madison; Partly sunny; 43; 25; S; 5; 59%; 2%; 2 Mankato; Mostly killed, cold; 43; 26; N; 7; 57%; 3%; 2 Lake Panja; Mostly killed; 42; 25; WNP; 6; 61%; 4%; 2 Marshall; Partly sunny; 41; 24; ENE; 8; 62%; 3%; 3 Mcgregor; Mostly cloudy; 38; 24; WNW; 6; 68%; 6%; 1 Melita; Cloudy turn; 37; 19; JLP; 5; 53%; 3%; 1 Minneapolis; Mostly cloudy; 43; 27; W; 7; 57%; 4%; 2 Minneapolis Crystal; Plenty of clouds; 42; 23; WNW; 8; 57%; 4%; 2 Minneapolis Flying Cloud; Cloudy; 43; 26; WNW; 8; 59%; 3%; 2 Montevideo; Cloud and sun; 42; 25; SE; 5; 60%; 3%; 2 Moorhead; Clouds and sun; 40; 21; SSW; 6; 68%; 2%; 2 Moose Lake; Inc. clouds; 40; 23; N; 5; 63%; 5%; 1 I got; Mostly cloudy; 39; 25; VP; 6; 64%; 27%; 1 Morden; Partly sunny; 37; 19; WSW; 6; 48%; 7%; 2 Morris; Low cloud areas; 40; 23; SE; 6; 62%; 25%; 2 E re (Ulm); Mostly cloudy; 41; 24; NW; 6; 61%; 26%; 2 Norway House; Rising Clouds; 35; 25; SSW; 2; 77%; 17%; 2 Oakpoint Marine; Mostly sunny; 38; 29; WSW; 8; 47%; 9%; 2 Olivia; Mostly cloudy; 41; 24; ESE; 6; 65%; 3%; 2 Or; Storm killed; 36; 22; WNW; 5; 77%; 70%; 1 Ortonville; Sun and clouds; 40; 25; S; 5; 56%; 2%; 2 Owatonna; Mostly cloudy, cold; 42; 23; WNW; 7; 58%; 3%; 2 Park Rapids; Cloudy; 38; 26; WNW; 7; 64%; 5%; 2 Paynesville; Mostly cloudy; 40; 24; NW; 6; 65%; 3%; 2 Pilot Mound; Clouds and sun; 35; 17; SW; 8; 68%; 6%; 2 Pinawa; A storm; 37; 25; WSW; 5; 48%; 75%; 2 Pine River; Inc. clouds; 39; 24; PNP; 5; 66%; 5%; 1 Pipeline stone; Partly sunny; 41; 25; ESE; 5; 59%; 2%; 3 Portage Southport; Cloudy turn; 37; 20; WSW; 6; 51%; 7%; 2 Preston; Mostly cloudy; 41; 22; WNW; 8; 63%; 3%; 2 Princeton; Cloudy; 42; 22; WNW; 5; 61%; 3%; 2 Red Wing; Mostly killed; 44; 25; P; 6; 57%; 3%; 2 Redwood Falls; Partly sunny; 42; 24; NNW; 6; 63%; 3%; 2 Rochester; Mostly cloudy; 43; 24; WNW; 9; 59%; 3%; 2 Roseau; A Morning Storm; 39; 25; SW; 7; 66%; 42%; 1 Rushing city; becoming cloudy; 40; 23; WNW; 6; 61%; 27%; 2 Lake Shoal; Cloudy Back; 35; 16; WSW; 6; 61%; 5%; 1 Silver Bay; A surrounding storm; 38; 27; NW; 5; 55%; 67%; 1 Slayton; Partly sunny; 41; 24; SE; 5; 58%; 3%; 3 St. Paul of the South; Plenty of clouds; 42; 27; WNW; 6; 59%; 4%; 2 Sprague; A Morning Storm; 38; 24; WSW; 6; 68%; 45%; 1 St. Cloud; Cloudy; 41; 23; WNW; 7; 61%; 4%; 2 St. James; Partly sunny, cold; 41; 24; ESE; 6; 61%; 2%; 2 St. Paul; Mostly Cloudy; 44; 29; WNW; 8; 56%; 4%; 2 St. Paul Lake; Mostly cloudy; 42; 24; NP; 7; 61%; 4%; 2 Stanton; Clouds that limit the sun; 43; 23; W; 8; 61%; 3%; 2 Clips; Mostly cloudy; 40; 23; N; 6; 64%; 4%; 1 Lumi Swan; Inc. clouds; 37; 22; PNP; 7; 63%; 27%; 1 After; Killed; 38; 23; SSW; 6; 71%; 6%; 0 Bie lumi Thief; Mostly killed; 36; 23; SSW; 8; 64%; 4%; 2 Thompson; Mostly cloudy; 34; 20; SW; 4; 73%; 16%; 1 Tracy; Partly sunny; 41; 27; SSE; 5; 59%; 3%; 3 Two harbors; Partly sunny; 40; 26; WNW; 7; 61%; 12%; 1 Victoria Beach; Afternoon Rush; 38; 31; W; 7; 72%; 80%; 2 Wadena; Mostly cloudy; 39; 22; P; 6; 66%; 4%; 1 Warroad; A morning storm; 37; 25; W; 7; 69%; 42%; 1 Wasagaming; New exit; 36; 16; WSW; 6; 65%; 4%; 2 Waseca; Clouds that limit the sun; 41; 23; NW; 6; 61%; 3%; 2 Waskish; A morning storm; 39; 26; WNW; 7; 70%; 50%; 1 Wheaton; Low Cloud Areas; 41; 24; S; 5; 63%; 2%; 2 Willmar; Mostly cloudy; 40; 24; NW; 7; 61%; 26%; 2 Wilson Creek Weir; Rising Clouds; 42; 19; WSW; 5; 52%; 4%; 2 Wind: Partly sunny, cold; 41; 22; SE; 6; 63%; 3%; 3 Winnipeg; Clouds and sun; 38; 24; WSW; 0; 67%; 14%; 2 Winnipeg Forks; Clouds and Sun; 38; 24; WSW; 0; 67%; 14%; 2 Winona; Mostly cloudy; 44; 24; P; 6; 64%; 4%; 2 Worthington; Partly sunny; 42; 23; NE; 8; 59%; 3%; 3 Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

