The COVID-19 pandemic has now killed 5 million people worldwideExBulletin







change subtitles Patrick Semansky / AP

Patrick Semansky / AP Global deaths from COVID-19 have now exceeded 5 million, according to data released Monday by Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Tracer. The US continues to lead the world with the number of confirmed virus deaths where more than 745,800 people have died from COVID-19. Brazil (with more than 607,000 deaths) and India (with more than 450,000 deaths) follow the US in the number of lives lost since the pandemic began. Another tragic historical moment of the pandemic comes just as the US prepares to start vaccinating children between the ages of 5-11. But in other parts of the world, health officials are seeing disturbing signs of a rising coronavirus just as some countries are easing measures for international travelers. This official global report represents only confirmed cases worldwide, according to Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at Bloomberg University School of Public Health, which spoke for National Geographic. Before Johns Hopkins released the latest global data on Monday, D’Souza told the newspaper: “It is very possible that the death toll is twice what we see. But five million is such a shocking number in itself. “No country has been able to save them.” Europe and Southeast Asia report an increase in cases

change subtitles Pavel Golovkin / AP

Pavel Golovkin / AP The World Health Organization recently announced an increase in cases in Europe during October. As of October 26, the European region experienced an 18% increase in new COVID-19 cases. Southeast Asia, a region experiencing a similar increase in new cases of COVID-19, also reported a 13% increase in new deaths from COVID-19. Globally, as of October 26, the health organization reported over 2.9 million cases and over 49,000 new deaths, an increase of 4% and 5%, respectively. Last month, Russian officials recorded the highest death toll in Europe: more than 235,000 deaths since the pandemic began. Due to the high rise of delta-type infections, officials there began a temporary blockade in an attempt to defeat the virus. But there is skepticism whether the numbers shared in Russia are in fact the official count. Some believe the figures could be higher. Friday, Reuters reported that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Poland since the onset of the pandemic exceeded 3 million. Daily cases are rapidly gaining momentum as the country is in the middle of the fourth wave of the virus. In Singapore, where officials have decided to coexist with the coronavirus and end blockade measures, an increase in cases has also been reported there. More than 80% of Singapore’s population is immunized by COVID-19. However, as of October 30, 30 cases had increased to over 3,000 cases per day in about two months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/01/1051020063/the-covid-19-pandemic-has-killed-5-million-people-globally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos