Joe Biden wants America to lead the world against the climate crisis. This goal faces a big test this week.
It is a key moment, not only for the President, but for a world with little time to spare in resolving a climate crisis that is wreaking havoc now.
Already, Biden has been somewhat hampered by internal squabbles between Democrats and entrenched fossil fuel interests, which have forced him to downplay some of the bolder aspects of his climate agenda. The profound differences between world leaders continue even over money, national interests and responsibility.
Proposals currently pending in Congress, which Biden said Sunday he believes could pass this week, reflect historic investments in reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. And a day before the start of the summit, the leaders of the Group of 20 in Rome adopted a commitment to keep the average global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a symbolic gesture that nevertheless represents progress.
“We think this is a crucial decade, a decade of decisions, a decade of action. And it is critical that countries put forward long-term plans,” said John Kerry, the US envoy for climate change, on the eve of the summit.
Goals for Glasgow
Kerry set out four key goals for the United States in the Scotland talks: raising global ambition to curb rising temperatures; getting countries to commit to taking action this decade; moving forward in funding and adaptation efforts for vulnerable communities; and the conclusion of negotiations on implementation guidelines for the Paris Climate Agreement.
Biden had once hoped to arrive in Glasgow after approving a signature spending package containing the largest U.S. investment ever in the fight against climate change, a signal to the world that he was serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He failed to achieve this, announcing only a framework plan a few hours before leaving for Europe last week. The bills have not yet been voted on as Democrats continue to bargain for time.
It is just the latest example that global players can point to as reason for skepticism after more than three decades of watching the US leadership pendulum swing back and forth on an increasingly urgent and dire issue.
However, it seems that comprehensive social legislation will eventually pass, perhaps within this week. And although the bill was removed from key liberal priorities and shrunk from $ 3.5 trillion to $ 1.75 trillion, it retained the $ 555 billion originally imagined in the climate and clean energy provisions, the single largest single legislative investment on climate in history. American.
“As the President said, it’s a big deal. I agree with him, only I would say it’s a big deal,” said Gina McCarthy, the president’s national climate adviser.
An eye on Washington
It does not include a cornerstone program for clean electricity, which was scrapped after Senator Joe Manchin refused.
Manchin represents coal-rich West Virginia and has close ties to industry. But it contains $ 320 billion in clean energy and tax credits for electric vehicles, a 300,000-person National Climate Corps and a “green bank” program aimed at securing loans for clean energy projects.
Former U.S. Climate Envoy Todd Stern, who served in the Obama administration, told CNN that the U.S. is “going to Glasgow in a pretty strong position with a very good intention” and the package is “with legitimacy, by far, the biggest climate change bill ever. ”
“I think you can look at this package and say, ‘this puts us well on track; it may not fully guarantee it,'” Stern said.
But some senior senators have not explicitly backed the bill – meaning there may still be some last-minute changes. Democrat climate hawks are prioritizing keeping all climate provisions $ 555 billion from shrinking, rather than pushing for new ones to be added.
Yet despite the domestic political debate about what the framework presented by Biden means or does not mean, officials still see it as concrete evidence of US climate commitment. An amorphous proposal has disappeared, if it is ambitious, still being reformulated and removed by lawmakers. Instead, black and white details of the most important climate action in American history are clear.
The $ 555 billion makes it the largest element of Biden’s entire proposal, something the President mentioned several times behind closed doors in Rome as a clear, tangible example of how the U.S. leadership and determination to lead Glasgow, two officials said.
However, world leaders can be forgiven for looking skeptical. After Barack Obama made the fight against change a priority during his administration, Donald Trump changed course, pulling the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement and removing regulations on gas emissions, power plants and more. And world leaders still remember the Kyoto Protocol, which the US refused to ratify.
Biden hopes for more sustainable climate commitments as part of the new spending plan, but is still relying on the process of making rules for other items such as reducing methane emissions.
In addition to Biden’s climate legislative agenda, his administration is also expected to soon issue a series of executive actions and federal regulations to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas producers and power plants.
The administration is putting significant emphasis on reducing methane emissions both domestically and abroad, in the hope that it will help limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, which scientists say the world should stay below. avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
In addition to future Environmental Protection Agency methane rules, the Biden administration, in partnership with the European Union, is also urging countries to sign a global methane promise to reduce methane emissions by 30% by the end of the decade.
While Biden will only be attending the first two days of COP26 in Glasgow, his top climate officials will be there for longer. Kerry, the top U.S. climate negotiator in international talks, will attend the entire two-week summit. And McCarthy will be attending for six days. McCarthy may hold remarks during Glasgow on the White House’s broader climate strategy, which was released Monday, to make the U.S. zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
The energy crisis causes messaging complications
Challenges in the transition to renewable energy have emerged this week at the G20, where Biden has encouraged energy-producing countries to increase supply as gas prices rise in the United States.
Officials said the demand was short-lived and that Biden was not backing down from his commitment to move the country towards green energy.
“If you asked them to increase their production over five years, I would leave,” Kerry said. “But he is not.”
And while they pledged to end international funding for coal projects, they did not mention ending domestic coal use.
“If the G20 were to be a dress test for COP26, then world leaders would change their lines,” said Jennifer Morgan, chief executive of Greenpeace International. “Their communication was weak, without ambition and vision, and they simply failed to fulfill the moment.”
Leading G20 participants also gave an unwavering warning of failure to secure more in the coming days.
“If we do not act now, the Paris Agreement will be viewed in the future, not as the moment when humanity opened its eyes to the problem, but as the moment we stepped back and left,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters earlier. . he left Rome.
For his part, Biden expressed enthusiasm for the G20 results, but said it would be up to the nations to deliver on their promises.
“The pudding test will be eating,” he said. “I think you will see that we have made significant progress and more needs to be done, but it will require us to continue to focus on what China is not doing, what Russia is not doing, what Saudi Arabia is not doing. “
Glasgow, like Rome, will miss key players such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Kerry in particular has fostered the engagement of these countries, despite the deterioration of their relationship with Washington, believing that the climate is an area where even opponents should cooperate.
Biden said Sunday he was disappointed that major polluters like China and Russia are not showing up at this week’s international summits.
“The frustration has to do with the fact that Russia, not just Russia, but China basically did not come forward with any commitment to tackling climate change. And there is a reason why people should be disappointed in this,” Biden told a press conference. while the G20 summit ended in Rome.
While there is no uniform view within the administration of China’s intentions, skepticism generally remains about Beijing’s willingness or ability to produce the actions needed to meet the commitments seen at this point as a necessity. The promises that China made before the summit, which are consistent but do not advance its 2020 targets, only served to underline this reality, a US official said.
The absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 and Glasgow summits has been hailed by some officials as a clear opportunity for the US.
Administration officials have planned to use the Chinese shortage to boost a newborn funding program, which Biden and his team see as critical to challenging China’s growing influence. The “Build a Better World Again” initiative fades in comparison to the size and scale of China Belt and Road.
But when it was announced at the G7 in June, it was presented as a clear alternative for less developed countries – one that would be guided by higher standards for both work and climate.
“Is it ideal? No.” The US official said Xi’s absence would have an effect on the outcome of the summit. “But is it a possibility? Absolutely.”
CNN’s Ella Nilsen contributed to this report.
