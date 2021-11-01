International
Global deaths from Covid-19 exceed five million
Last Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that global cases and deaths are rising for the first time in two months. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this was driven by continued growth in Europe.
“It is another reminder that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over,” Tedros said on Thursday, noting that growth in Europe was greater than the decline elsewhere.
“The pandemic continues in large part because unequal access to funds continues,” he said, adding that 80 times more tests and 30 times more vaccines have been administered in high-income countries than in low-income countries. .
From Wuhan to the world
The first death outside China was reported in the Philippines in early February 2020 – a 44-year-old Chinese man who had flown home from Wuhan.
Epidemics in different countries have followed different trajectories. The United States has been hit the hardest, with the highest number of cases and deaths. About 46 million cases have been reported in the country and more than 745,800 patients have died, according to the JHU.
That exceeds the estimated number of deaths in the U.S. from the 1918 flu pandemic, the deadliest pandemic of the 20th century.
The highly contagious Delta variant also increased the rate of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths worldwide as it became the dominant Covid species, defeating many countries and countries that had received an earlier pandemic treatment.
Vaccine gap
Tedros said that if doses of globally administered vaccines by now had been evenly distributed, “we would have achieved our 40% target in each country by now”.
There is also significant vaccine reluctance in many countries, especially in the US.
“It is the unvaccinated who are driving this current increase that is resulting in many hospitalizations, the need for intensive care units and the record number of deaths we are seeing,” Dr. Henry Bernstein, former member of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. , told CNN in September.
The reopening of the globe
Vaccines have allowed many countries to open up gradually, with most of the world now easing restrictions and opening up borders to live with the virus.
CNN’s Naomi Thomas contributed to the report.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/01/world/covid-19-5-million-deaths-globally-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]