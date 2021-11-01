New Zealand holds the pandemic curb for another week in Auckland





A member of the public receives a Pfizer vaccine at a coronavirus vaccination clinic (COVID-19) in Otara during a one-day vaccination trip, which aims to significantly increase the percentage of people vaccinated in the country, in Auckland, New Zealand, October 16 2021. REUTERS / Simon Watts

WELLINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) – New Zealand will extend coronavirus restrictions for another week in its largest city in Auckland, but will ease some after that, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. new record infections. As New Zealand struggles with the spread of the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19, it has agreed on a reopening date on November 10 for retail stores and institutions such as libraries and museums, Ardern told a news conference. “Because of the high vaccination rate in Auckland, we can move with greater confidence,” Ardern said. “These decisions are carefully balanced and allow us to release some of the pressure and fatigue that we know exists in Auckland.” The city limit for the size of outdoor gatherings was lifted to 25 people. New Zealand won global acclaim last year for a response that sealed the coronavirus but proved incapable of extinguishing the current outbreak, forcing it to adopt a strategy to live with the virus instead of its previous elimination goal. However, it has fared much better than many other countries, with severe inhibitions that have kept COVID-19 infections at around 6,000 and a number of just 28 deaths. Daily cases have risen to record levels in recent days, at 162 on Monday. Of these, 53 patients were in hospital, with four in intensive care. Cases are expected to continue to rise in a pattern of outbursts released in the media. But Ardern said high vaccination rates provided protection to hold down hospital admissions. “We have worked hard before to eliminate every case. While Delta has forced us to change our approach, vaccines ensure we have the same goal,” she added. More than 75% of New Zealanders, or about 3.1 million people, are now fully vaccinated, while 88% have received a single dose. However, the government said a growing number of new cases are among the indigenous Maori community, where the vaccination rate is lower. Reporting by Praveen Menon; Edited by Clarence Fernandez Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

