COVID-19 Ottawa: The number of cases is passing to children under 10 years old

OTAVA – As Health Canada considers approving COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages five to 11, data from the Ottawa Public Health suggests that the local case load appears to be shifting to unvaccinated children in the city.

In October, 218 cases of COVID-19 were reported in children under 10, which is the highest number of new cases among all age categories tracked by the PRB. For most of the pandemic, people in their 20s usually had the highest number of new cases by age, but that figure was 158 cases in October.

In September, 291 children under the age of 10 tested positive for COVID-19, compared with 322 in their 20s; however, when looking at cases per 100,000 inhabitants and not raw numbers, the difference is greater. The September case rate per 100,000 population among children under 10 was 264.6 higher among age groups compared to 199.4 for people in their 20s.

In October, the case rate per 100,000 population for children under 10 was 198.2, again the highest in all age groups, while people in their 20s saw a dramatic drop to a rate of 97.8 cases per 100,000 population.

As of October 28, 76 percent of people in their 20s were considered fully vaccinated, according to data from the OPH.

These rates also vary from the fall of 2020. While cases increased in children last September and October, they also increased in all age categories, especially the elderly.

In October 2020, when no one was vaccinated, the COVID-19 rate in children under 10 was 185.5 per 100,000 per month. It was 847.6 for people 90 years and older. The PRB reported 75 cases in persons 90 years and older and 204 cases in children under 10 years old. From group 20 to 29, the PRB reported a total of 555 cases for a scale of 343.7.

In October 2021, the COVID-19 rate among the population 90 years and older was 33.9 per 100,000. There have been three reported cases in individuals 90 years and older throughout October 2021.

The percentage of new cases in children under 10 is also higher from year to year. In October 2020, children under 10 had 7.8 percent of all reported cases that month. In October 2021, 22.6 percent of all reported cases were in children under 10 years of age.

The cases are not related to hospitalizations of children

While a higher burden of COVID-19 cases is being found in children, it is not related to an increase in hospitalizations in that age group.

The PRB has reported only 10 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in total in children under 10 years of age since the onset of the pandemic. The PRB data show that the monthly hospitalization rate per 100 inhabitants with COVID-19 confirmed in children 5 to 11 years old was zero for September and October. The rate for children aged 4 and under rose to 0.8 in September but returned to zero in October.

According to OPH data compiled by CTV News Ottawa, there were zero cases of anyone under the age of 20 with COVID-19 in hospitals in October. One person under the age of 10 was in hospital in early September.

No one in Ottawa aged 0 to 9 or 10 to 19 has died from COVID-19 to date.

Hospital admissions are a delayed indicator and generally increase a few days or more as cases begin to increase, but the overall cumulative level of children under 10 hospitalized with COVID-19 remains the lowest among all age groups.

Vaccination approval for children likely to close after US gives green light

All eyes are on Health Canada as US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years Friday.

Data submitted to the FDA show that the vaccine is 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children and has had no serious side effects.

Officials are still reviewing data submitted to Health Canada, which was submitted later than it was in the US, meaning it could still be several weeks before a final decision is made.

The formula for children differs slightly from the formulation of Pfizer-BioNTech for adults, which means that Pfizer will have to ship new bottles of pediatric vaccine to Canada, which will be distributed in the provinces.

Canada expects 2.9 million doses, if approved, which is enough for each child to receive the first dose.

In a statement to CTV News, Ottawa Public Health said it encourages parents to vaccinate their children against COVID-19 once the vaccine is available.

“Ottawa Public Health encourages everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine once they are eligible, including children, once approved. Only vaccines that Health Canada determines are safe and effective will be approved for use in Canada. “and will be available in Ontario after independence and full scientific reviews on safety, efficacy and quality,” the statement said.

“The higher the vaccination rates in our community, the more opportunities we have to protect those around us and keep COVID-19 levels low in the community and schools.”

Moderna is also expected to file an application for her children’s vaccine in Canada in the coming days and weeks.

METHODOLOGY

The statistics in this article came from Ottawa Public Health Daily Photo Reports. Case figures for October 2021 are calculated by subtracting the total number of cases in each age category as reported by OPH on 31 October from the numbers reported on 1 October.

A population estimate for 2020 was used to calculate the rate per 100,000 inhabitants.